Read full article on original website
Related
gilaherald.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating a deceased woman found in the desert
GRAHAM COUNTY – The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased woman who was discovered in the desert off S. Cluff Ranch Road south of Pima early Wednesday night. Authorities were dispatched at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday when a man called and advised he had found...
12news.com
17 indicted after FBI led 'violent crime initiative' at San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation
ARIZONA, USA — Federal indictments have been handed down to 17 individuals following an “intensive violent crime initiative” at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, with most of those indicted being arrested, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Charges filed in...
Comments / 0