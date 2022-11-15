ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Man charged with felony murder after woman found dead in truck bed

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpbHh_0jBeyHbi00

A 19-year-old has now been charged with felony murder after a woman was found dead in the bed of a truck following an accident in Roseville in late October.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Stephen Freeman is accused of entering the home of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz on October 27 when she was not home before allegedly having an altercation with her that turned deadly.

Later in the day, the prosecutor’s office says Freeman was driving Seitz’s truck near Hayes and Common in Roseville when he hit another vehicle and left the scene on foot. While police were searching the vehicle for information, they discovered the body.

On November 4, Freeman was arraigned on charges of concealing the death of an individual and concealing a stolen motor vehicle. He has remained in custody since that time, the prosecutor’s office says.

After additional investigation, the prosecutor’s office says he is now being charged with felony murder, a life offense. He was arraigned today on the charge.

“I would like to thank the Roseville Police Department and Michigan State Police for investigating this matter in a quick and efficient manner. The additional charges for the victim’s death will provide justice to the family and keep our community safer,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a press release.

Freeman’s probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Police: Warren man shoots at woman’s car in Hazel Park road rage incident

A Warren motorist is charged with felony assault after police say he fired a handgun and hit a woman’s car in a Hazel Park road rage incident. Suspect Richard Kovacik, 57, was arraigned Wednesday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and his bond set at $10,000 cash.
HAZEL PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver suspected of driving while impaired in deadly rollover crash on I-75

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a rollover crash overnight in Detroit. Police suspect the driver may have been impaired.According to Michigan State Police, the car was heading south on I-75 near I-96 at around 3:30 a.m. They said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over. Both the driver and a 21-year-old passenger were thrown from the vehicle.The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.Troopers are obtaining a search warrant to draw blood from the driver. Investigators are waiting for lab results before deciding if charges should be filed.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man arrested for threatening former girlfriend

WYANDOTTE — A 26-year-old Allen Park man was arrested the morning of Nov. 6 after threatening to break into his former girlfriend’s apartment in the 2700 block of 10th Street. According to the complainant, the man showed up uninvited and demanded to be let inside, and when entrance...
WYANDOTTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing date scheduled for teen killer of Pontiac couple, 2018 shootings happened over plan to steal marijuana

A Pontiac man convicted nearly four years ago for the shooting deaths of a couple that reportedly happened during a robbery of marijuana has a sentencing date. Jordan Garcia-Tinoco, who was two weeks past his 17th birthday when he was involved in the murder of Cahla Richardson, 23, and Justin Flores, 34, is to be sentenced March 1, 2023 by Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant. An earlier sentencing date was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions at the courthouse and other matters, but at last it appears the case is clearly headed to conclusion.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gunman surrenders after shooting neighbor over package dispute in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said a man who fatally shot his neighbor Thursday morning surrendered to officers after an hours-long barricade on the city's west side. Chief James White said the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute that goes back a year when a package that was sent to him was delivered to his neighbor instead, which created a conflict and ended with a misdemeanor conviction.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud

Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: 3 Ford Expeditions stolen from Troy dealership; other theft and damage reported

Thieves made off with three vehicles from a Troy automobile dealership recently, police said. According to the Troy Police Department, Dean Sellers Ford reported someone stole a 2022 Ford Explorer and two 2019 Ford Expeditions from the dealership lot. Also, wheels and tires were stolen from six vehicles, and a moonroof on another Expedition was smashed.
TROY, MI
CarBuzz.com

30 Armed Thieves Steal 13 Vehicles From Detroit Dealership

An organized group of thieves stormed a Detroit Metro area car dealership and drove away with 13 vehicles. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 30 criminals invaded the Genesee County dealer early Monday morning and exchanged gunfire with the on-duty security guard. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the criminal gang...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy