Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night.
The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m.Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the original structure was severely damaged.
The Bible in the photo above was found about three feet from the fire's point of origin.
