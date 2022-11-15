ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin

By Bailey Brautigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAHLa_0jBeyBJM00

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night.

The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m.

Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfT3F_0jBeyBJM00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5SRE_0jBeyBJM00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duv53_0jBeyBJM00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm00O_0jBeyBJM00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecIQG_0jBeyBJM00
    Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department

They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the original structure was severely damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmlcU_0jBeyBJM00
Courtesy: City of Logan Fire Department

The Bible in the photo above was found about three feet from the fire’s point of origin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

W.Va. Hunting and Fishing Show to feature a fresh look in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers with the annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show this week announced big changes for the 2023 event in January. The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association has announced a partnership with Cabela’s to bring a whole new look and feel to the event which has been held annually for more than 30 years. The Trophy Hunters Association is a non-profit group and all members are volunteers. Funds raised by the annual show are donated back to organizations which promote wildlife conservation and youth outdoor education programs. From 1995 through 2022 those donations exceeded $1,350,000.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Man shot in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities indicate that a man was shot in the Lower Sandlick Road area of Raleigh County on Thursday. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that on Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a residence in the Lower Sandlick Road area to investigate reports of a shooting having taken place.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Police respond to shooting in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 17, 2022, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported they responded to a shooting at a home that left one injured. Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s responded to a home in Lower Sandlick Rd. after getting a call that a shooting had taken place. When they arrived on the scene […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice Announces Rare Earth Metal Extraction Business to Invest $60M in Southern, West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT) will invest $60 million in Wyoming County and use their revolutionary technology to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Coal waste impoundments have created an opportunity for innovation in the Mountain State. Converting this waste material into high-quality, high-value metals can help turn these impoundments into a strategic asset and help grow West Virginia’s economy.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
BECKLEY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy