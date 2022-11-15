Read full article on original website
nbc24.com
Adventus plans to bring indoor climbing walls to Toledo
Toledo will have a new full-service indoor climbing center next year. Adventus Climbing broke ground Wednesday for a 12,000-square-foot facility featuring 10,217 square feet of climbing surfaces. Walltopia will construct near-40-foot climbing walls for the space which will have direct trail access to Wildwood Preserve Metropark. Indoor features will include...
Learn and find support from Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter
Spotting and discussing Alzheimer's disease in loved ones can be a tricky subject. Julia Pechlivanos, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, has a few reminders of how to look out for signs of Alzheimer's among loved ones. Anyone with concerns can call the toll-free hotline at 800-272-3900.
UToledo gives entrepreneurs their chance to grow with Pitch & Pour competition
The University of Toledo has a fun way of staging its next entrepreneurial competition. Thursday night, candidates for the university's Business Incubator program will have five minutes each to pitch their concepts to a panel of judges which will be comprised of entrepreneurs, tech experts and investors. If accepted, Business...
Active shooter hoax calls plague Ohio schools Wednesday
FINDLAY, Ohio — Chase Troyer, a freshman at Liberty-Benton High School in Findlay, was in Spanish class when he heard a scary announcement over the loudspeaker Wednesday morning. "Mr. Gerken when over the announcements and said that we are in lockdown and it's not a drill," Troyer described. Law...
Saturday marks start of two-year construction of I-475 expansion
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drivers can expect major changes coming to Interstate 475 between Airport highway and Maumee starting Saturday and running until December 2024. "It's all about capacity, and so we see a lot of congestion on 475 especially where it is two lanes," said Kelsie Hoaglan, Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 public information director.
