ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs

By Ariana Figueroa
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofljT_0jBey2S400

Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans was one of dozens of schools to receive bomb threats earlier this year. (Photo courtesy of Xavier University of Louisiana)

WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of Historically Black Colleges and Universities earlier this year that terrorized students.

The FBI in a statement on Monday did not release any further details — only that the individual is under 18 — but said the agency is working with state prosecutors to “hold the minor accountable.”

“Given the federal limitations for charging under-age perpetrators with federal crimes, the Department of Justice worked with state prosecutors to hold them accountable on charges unrelated to the specific threats to the HBCUs,” according to the FBI. “This individual is under restrictions and monitoring of his online activities.”

This youth made bomb threats to those HBCUs between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, according to the FBI. The threats were decried by HBCU leaders and civil rights leaders at the time.

In February, just before the Southern Poverty Law Center held a virtual panel about the bomb threats made to dozens of historically Black colleges, yet another bomb threat was reported — this one to Spelman College in Georgia.

“This was a racist attack that aims to not only disrupt the start of Black History Month, but the perpetrators, we believe, wanted to send a message that even learning while Black is not safe from hate,” said Lecia Brooks, the chief of staff and culture for the SPLC, at the panel.

“They clearly underestimated the strength of our treasured centers of learning, whose very existence is rooted in resilience.”

In March, an FBI official told a panel of House lawmakers that the agency believed at the time that one juvenile was behind the more than 30 threats made to HBCUs.

Ryan Young, the executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at the FBI, said at the hearing that the agency was treating these bomb threats as domestic terrorism and they were the agency’s top priority.

“It’s meant to inflict harm within the African American population,” Young told lawmakers, who convened the House Oversight Committee hearing to grill federal law enforcement officials as to why those individuals making bomb threats to HBCUs had not yet been caught.

The House and Senate, in a bipartisan vote, passed a resolution condemning the bomb threats made to HBCUs and several congressional hearings on the threats to minority institutions have been held.

The FBI said in the Monday statement that it is still investigating two sets of unrelated threats that appear to have originated overseas. One set primarily targeted 19 HBCU institutions from Feb. 8 to March 2. A second series of threats began on June 7, and onward in which more than 250 colleges — including seven HBCUs — and more than 100 high schools and two junior high schools have received either bomb or active shooter threats, or both.

The FBI said this year alone, more than 50 HBCUs, places of worship, “and other faith-based and academic institutions across the country have received racially motivated threats of violence.”

The agency said in its statement: “ Hate-fueled and racist threats of violence cause the victims real distress. These threats disrupt the learning environment and the education of college students, as well as other citizens. The FBI will not tolerate anyone trying to instill fear in any community, especially one that has experienced violence and threats of violence historically. The FBI will continue to vigorously pursue anyone responsible for these ongoing threats with help from our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local levels.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Lacking space, Louisiana officials ask judges to release incarcerated youth early

The Office of Juvenile Justice has asked judges to release people from its facilities as Louisiana runs out of space to put children and young adults in custody for committing crimes.  “It is a day-to-day task to try to release a child from OJJ’s custody so we can receive a child,” Assistant Secretary Curtis Nelson […] The post Lacking space, Louisiana officials ask judges to release incarcerated youth early appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

PHOENIX – Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for Arizona governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, […] The post Katie Hobbs poised to win Arizona governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation on Thursday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” “It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt told NewsNation. The victims were stabbed in the chest and upper body, the coroner said. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Mabbutt by telephone Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesperson, who did not immediately return messages.
MOSCOW, ID
Louisiana Illuminator

John Bel Edwards launches second investigation into Ware Youth Center

Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will  launch a second state investigation – one that includes the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice – into Ware Youth Center, a large juvenile detention facility in Coushatta.  Ware’s staff allegedly engaged in sexual abuse, choking and other physical violence against […] The post John Bel Edwards launches second investigation into Ware Youth Center appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it

With all ballots counted from Tuesday, six out of every 10 Louisiana voters opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence. It possibly set the tone for the rejection of five out of the eight proposed amendments on the […] The post Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it   appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash.

NEW ORLEANS – In November of last year,  Mayor LaToya Cantrell gathered finance executives and community leaders on a basketball court inside a city recreation center to announce a new initiative that, she said, was aimed at addressing the city’s racial wealth gap. The mayor’s vision centered on the Crescent City Card, a quasi-municipal ID […] The post Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for ‘truly needy.’ City couldn’t get people to take cash. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana voters take to social media to complain about slavery amendment

Across social media platforms, Louisiana voters are seeking clarity about a confusing constitutional amendment on involuntary servitude. In it’s original form, the amendment, dubbed “Remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for a Crime from Constitution Measure” would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude in Louisiana. But after going through the legislative process, the language was watered […] The post Louisiana voters take to social media to complain about slavery amendment appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gov. Edwards issues state apology for fatal 1972 shootings at Southern University

By Drew Hawkins and Claire Sullivan Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state to former Southern University protest leaders and the families of two Southern students who were killed by an unidentified sheriff’s deputy 50 years ago. “To the extent that the state of Louisiana can try to make this right, […] The post Gov. Edwards issues state apology for fatal 1972 shootings at Southern University appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Embattled DCFS leader resigns following latest toddler abuse death

Marketa Walters, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, has resigned, according to a statement Thursday from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Her departure follows the deaths of three young children since this summer whose households had been reported to the state’s child welfare agency. As recently as Monday, The Advocate reported Walters […] The post Embattled DCFS leader resigns following latest toddler abuse death appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

After 1972 Southern shootings, deputies deny knowing who fired fatal shots

Third story in a four-part series By Drew Hawkins, Adrian Dubose, Allison Allsop and Alex Tirado At 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 17, 1972, the phone rang in the office of acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray in Washington. It was Deputy Attorney General Ralph Erickson, calling to order an investigation into the shooting of the […] The post After 1972 Southern shootings, deputies deny knowing who fired fatal shots appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest

By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states

Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North […] The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSOURI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

What led to the 1972 shooting death of two Southern University students during a protest

Second in a four-part series By Drew Hawkins, Adrian Dubose, Maria Pham and Annalise Vidrine The knock on the door came at 4 a.m. Rickey Hill and Herget Harris, two protest leaders at Southern University, peeked out and saw sheriff’s deputies outside their apartment. Hill had been arrested the week before for disrupting the campus. […] The post What led to the 1972 shooting death of two Southern University students during a protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the past five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. Louisiana’s Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force heard testimony Tuesday from Shonda Broom, a former nurse who recounted how her off-duty use […] The post Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry

Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry of alleged child abusers, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. The State Central Registry is a list of names of child abusers that the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) uses as a […] The post Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms

WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National Association of Realtors announced after the […] The post AT&T, Valero among companies funding election deniers in the midterms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January.  The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

Early voting in Louisiana begins Tuesday

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana begins Tuesday and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their parish Registrar of Voters office and other designated locations. Information about where to vote and what races are on […] The post Early voting in Louisiana begins Tuesday appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices

PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while overseeing a staff and volunteers who were […] The post ‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy