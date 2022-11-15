ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

LAFD Put out Beverly Crest Brush Fire

Schuyler Road fire put out in less than 15 minutes Thursday morning. LAFD crews made quick work putting out a Beverly Crest brush fire Thursday morning. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday around 9:13 a.m. at 1500 Schuyler Road. Crews arrived to find a small area burning in heavy brush with one structure threatened.
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills. The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times.
Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race Over Erin Darling

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement. Traci Park has declared victory in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race over Erin Darling in the election to replace Mike Bonin. Following a Thursday vote count,...
