Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane out with sprained right big toe

 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Tuesday that guard Desmond Bane sprained his right big toe and will miss at least two to three weeks.

Team officials said a further evaluation showed that Bane, who sat out a Sunday loss at Washington, has a Grade 2 sprain. Bane was hurt during a win over Minnesota on Friday night . He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

The third-year player ranks 15th in the NBA, averaging 24.7 points. He's also averaging 4.8 assists and shooting 45.1% from three this season. Bane ranks sixth with 46 made 3s.

Memphis visits New Orleans on Tuesday night with Jaren Jackson Jr. listed as questionable for his possible season debut. The Grizzlies announced June 30 that Jackson had surgery on a stress fracture in his right foot during the summer and could be out up to six months.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

