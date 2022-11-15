Read full article on original website
Police investigate smash-and-grab at Little Rock jewelry store
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Another business in Arkansas became the target of a smash-and-grab according to police. The Little Rock Police Department reported the burglary occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Sissy’s Log Cabin on Cernal Parkway. Investigators are looking for a total of eight people...
Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* Friday, Nov. 18, 10:50 a.m. The silver alert has been inactivated. A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig...
Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys
North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
Thieves pepper spray employees at Sissy’s Log Cabin in Promenade
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
Sissy's Log Cabin robbed, LRPD investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a group of people robbed the Sissy's Log Cabin location in The Promenade on Chenal. Major Casey Clark with LRPD said that he's seen a lot during his 27 years with the department, but there's been a drop in this type of "smash-and-grab" robbery.
Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road Tuesday morning. According to police, the collision occurred near the intersection of Cantrell Road and Foxcroft Road. "If traveling in the area, please plan alternate routing to avoid traffic," police said on Twitter.
One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
Father hopes ‘Samantha’s story’ can end with finding North Little Rock cold case killer
Nearly a decade ago, a gunman in a pick-up truck opened fire on a car along a busy North Little Rock intersection, killing a mother with her baby girl in the back seat.
Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death
Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.
Police searching for runaway juvenile last seen near Benton Jr. High School
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gracey Worley was last seen near Benton Jr. High School on November 15. She is said to have been wearing a white "Arkansas" sweatshirt, jeans, and Birkenstock slides. Authorities believe...
LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Parents demand action after child hit by car near Russellville High school
Every afternoon from 3:00-3:40 p.m. Ryan Ness stands on South Knoxville Ave in Russellville - monitoring and halting traffic to help not only his son, but all students at Russellville High School cross the street.
No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting
No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
A North Little Rock high school honors the life of a 17 year old shot and killed
A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.
North Little Rock police looking for a woman who stole victims wallet at self check out
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police Department released a video of a woman stealing another woman's wallet at the self-checkout. This incident occurred at Kroger on East McCain on Oct. 19. Police are asking that anyone with any information regarding the suspect's identity to contact Detective Dallas...
Probation Violation, Rape, and Battery in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11172022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
Sherwood police searching for Academy Sports shoplifter who hit officer with vehicle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a woman who is suspected of shoplifting from an area sporting good stores. Police said the incident involving the female suspect occured on Saturday at Academy Sports. "When confronted by an officer, she reversed...
Man arrested for abuse of mental patient
CADDO VALLEY — An Arkadelphia man faces felony charges after authorities say he broke the nose of an Arkadelphia Human Development Center resident. Mario Devon Charles, 45, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 15, by Arkansas State Police for abuse or endangerment of an impaired person. An affidavit released Wednesday states that Charles punched the resident, sending him to the emergency room with a broken nose.
