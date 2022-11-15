ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Police investigate smash-and-grab at Little Rock jewelry store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Another business in Arkansas became the target of a smash-and-grab according to police. The Little Rock Police Department reported the burglary occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Sissy’s Log Cabin on Cernal Parkway. Investigators are looking for a total of eight people...
Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* Friday, Nov. 18, 10:50 a.m. The silver alert has been inactivated. A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig...
Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys

North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
Sissy's Log Cabin robbed, LRPD investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a group of people robbed the Sissy's Log Cabin location in The Promenade on Chenal. Major Casey Clark with LRPD said that he's seen a lot during his 27 years with the department, but there's been a drop in this type of "smash-and-grab" robbery.
One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting

No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
Man arrested for abuse of mental patient

CADDO VALLEY — An Arkadelphia man faces felony charges after authorities say he broke the nose of an Arkadelphia Human Development Center resident. Mario Devon Charles, 45, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 15, by Arkansas State Police for abuse or endangerment of an impaired person. An affidavit released Wednesday states that Charles punched the resident, sending him to the emergency room with a broken nose.
