Edna Mae Billingsley, of Bowling Green, KY, left this world to go home on November 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late B.T. and Elsie Spencer and O.D. and Edna Vibbert. Edna was born December 30, 1932, in Barren County. Edna was a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. She was a beloved Christian woman with a deep spiritual faith in the Lord. She spent countless hours in service to others quietly serving and making a difference all while pointing them to Jesus. She was known as “Grandma” to her grandkids which was her greatest joy. The fun, love and adventures she shared with them was a blessing and something to behold.

