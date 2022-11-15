Read full article on original website
Bobby Joe Hatcher
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
Edna Mae Billingsley
Edna Mae Billingsley, of Bowling Green, KY, left this world to go home on November 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late B.T. and Elsie Spencer and O.D. and Edna Vibbert. Edna was born December 30, 1932, in Barren County. Edna was a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. She was a beloved Christian woman with a deep spiritual faith in the Lord. She spent countless hours in service to others quietly serving and making a difference all while pointing them to Jesus. She was known as “Grandma” to her grandkids which was her greatest joy. The fun, love and adventures she shared with them was a blessing and something to behold.
William “Kenneth” Staples
William “Kenneth” Staples, 81, of Glasgow passed away November 16, 2022, at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home with his family by his side. Kenneth was a native of Barren County, A son of the late Rev. Richard and Thelma Staples. He was a member of Greater Vision Baptist...
Donna Gayle Allen
Donna Gayle Allen, age 66, of Burkesville, died Monday, November 14, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jo Wright of Tompkinsville, siblings, Tammy (Kenny) Hurt of Burkesville, , Kelly Collins of Celina, Tennessee, Shane (& Amanda) Allen of Danville, grandchild, Jacob (& Crystal) Wright of Richmond, great-grandchildren, Connor Wright, Lincoln Wright, special grandson, Waylon Riddle, special friend, Tabitha Gibson of Burkesville, along with several other friends.
Betty Ann Jackson
Betty Ann Jackson, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15th, at her son, Ricky’s house. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear, and stepdaughter of the late Mae Spear.
Mary Dalton Childress
Mary Dalton Childress, 89, of Bowling Green passed away Nov. 14, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Butler County native was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Willie Dalton and Wava White Dalton and the wife of the late Duane Childress. She was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Childress and three brothers, Charles Dalton, M.T. Dalton and Ray Dalton.
Daryl Anthony “Daryl Daryl” Hurt
Daryl Anthony “Daryl Daryl” Hurt, 62, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence. He was a son of the late Roy and Verna Harper Hurt. He was a graduate of BCHS, world checker player and a dedicated father, husband and protector. He is...
Mildred Jean Bailey
Mildred Jean Bailey, age 79, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation in Glasgow, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of the Munfordville Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptised as a Jehovah’s Witness in October of 1975. She is the daughter of...
Jessie Ray White
Jessie Ray White, age 40, of Summer Shade passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. He was born on October 19, 1982 in Glasgow to Greg White and Debbie Coomer White, both of whom survive. He enjoyed training and working with horses and mules.
Mr. Haskel Ray “Hack” Jameson
Mr. Haskel Ray “Hack” Jameson, age 77, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky. Hack was born in Barren County on February 28, 1945, a son of the late Leon Jack and Mary Crabtree Jameson. He graduated from Park City High school in 1963, and married Sandra Edward Key on November 8, 1964. Hack was owner and operator of C & J Auto Sales, and after retiring he worked part time for Wyatt Distributing at Walmart. He was a member of Cave City Baptist Church, and enjoyed fishing with his buddies, Jackie Coop and Cameron Atwell.
Wallice Anne Spencer Houchens (Updated)
Wallice Anne Spencer Houchens, 77, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home Monday, November 14, 2022, after a brief illness. Wallice was born on August 8, 1945, in Allen County. She has been a long-time member of the Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church since November of 1956. Wallice worked as a Supervisor for Kentucky Pants and Kentucky Apparel for 31 years. She then attended Draughons Junior College where she received a degree in Computer Technology. She then continued to work for Glasgow Career Centers for another 15 years until her retirement.
Linda Jane Cook
Linda Jane Cook, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired bus driver for Allen County Schools and a daughter of the late Colby Georgie Perry, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Linville Perry. She is...
Glendal Ray “Buck” Cornwell
Glendal Ray “Buck” Cornwell, 67, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Canteen, farmer, attended Clifton General Baptist Church, member of Halifax Volunteer Fire Department and head chef of Halifax Breakfast Club. He was a son of the late Henry Bennett Cornwell and Margie Odell Sledge Cornwell.
Betty Lou Johnson
Betty Lou Johnson, 84, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born October 12, 1938 in Breeding, Kentucky to the late Paul Janes and Ruth Branham Janes. Betty was a hostess at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store for over 20 years. She loved her Cracker Barrel family dearly and she worked up until her battle of cancer wouldn’t let her in May of 2022. Betty loved sailing and visited many Caribbean areas including, the Bahamas and Venezuela. In addition to sailing, she also loved gardening and animals, specifically dogs and cats. Betty obtained an associates degree in Medical Records and was of the Christian faith.
50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection
On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
Cave City gearing up to hold Christmas festivities
CAVE CITY — Locals in north Barren County are gearing up for the Christmas season. The Cave City Chamber of Commerce said three major events are on tap to celebrate Christmastime. Those will include the Cave City Christmas Parade, a lighting contest and awards and hall of fame banquet.
Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office the week of Nov. 7. 2022. Tabatha M. Williamson, 37, and Robert W. Judd, 39, both of Glasgow. Lindsey D. Isenberg, 34, and Jonathan W. Link, 29, both of Glasgow. Justina T. Velasco, 42,...
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
