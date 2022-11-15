ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Stuff the Van Toy Drive partnering with Casper Christmas Parade

CASPER, Wyo. — The Central Wyoming Chamber Foundation and the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering with Townsquare and the Wyoming Food for Thought Project for the annual Stuff the Van Toy Drive, presented by Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia. This year, the toy drive is also partnering...
CASPER, WY
Holiday Square lighting scheduled for Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will ring in the winter season on Sunday with its annual Holiday Square lighting at Healing Park on Conwell. Festivities will begin around 4 p.m. with the start of the countdown to the lighting. At roughly 4:45, cookies and cocoa will be served, and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive to meet with children.
CASPER, WY
Fort Caspar hosting ‘Candlelight Christmas at the Fort’ with food drive to help hungry families

CASPER, Wyo. — Fort Caspar Museum is inviting the community to its 5:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 “Candlelight Christmas at the Fort.”. “We’ve had to hold our event virtually for the past two years, so we are thrilled to welcome the public back to the Fort,” Rick Young, Fort Caspar Museum manager, said. “All are invited to this free event where they will experience a 19th century Christmas on the western frontier.”
CASPER, WY
Casper resident opening photography business, to celebrate grand opening Nov. 27

CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.
CASPER, WY
‘The Den’ at David Street Station opening for the holidays ahead of Community Christmas Tree lighting

CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station is planning to open “The Den” for the holiday season at noon Saturday, Nov. 26. The Den will be under a 60’x40′ industrial tent and will host a variety of events and activities throughout the holiday season, according to David Street Station. It will include a decorated lounge area for games and leisure time.
CASPER, WY
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
CASPER, WY
Casper Area Transit offering disabled residents rides to Christmas parade; Thanksgiving hours announced

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will have some adjusted availability from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with disabilities and their families wanting a ride to the downtown Christmas parade that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 can reserve one with Casper Area Transit, according to Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities. Reservations for rides to the parade need to be made no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Rides can be scheduled by calling 307-235-8273.
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Crumbliss; Gomez

Robin Dale “Rob” Crumbliss: October 11, 1952 – November 14, 2022. Robin (“Rob”) Dale Crumbliss — wonderful loving father, grandfather, and friend — passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2022. Robin was born to Gerald and...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Asti; McAteer Jr.; Hughes

Madalyn Emily Asti: September 9, 2008 – November 13, 2022. Madalyn Emily Asti was welcomed into this world on September 9th of 2008 to AJ and Theresa Asti in Casper, Wyoming. Madalyn was the youngest of four girls; from the day she came home she was without a doubt...
CASPER, WY
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY

