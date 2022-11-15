Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Stuff the Van Toy Drive partnering with Casper Christmas Parade
CASPER, Wyo. — The Central Wyoming Chamber Foundation and the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering with Townsquare and the Wyoming Food for Thought Project for the annual Stuff the Van Toy Drive, presented by Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia. This year, the toy drive is also partnering...
oilcity.news
Holiday Square lighting scheduled for Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will ring in the winter season on Sunday with its annual Holiday Square lighting at Healing Park on Conwell. Festivities will begin around 4 p.m. with the start of the countdown to the lighting. At roughly 4:45, cookies and cocoa will be served, and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive to meet with children.
oilcity.news
Fort Caspar hosting ‘Candlelight Christmas at the Fort’ with food drive to help hungry families
CASPER, Wyo. — Fort Caspar Museum is inviting the community to its 5:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 “Candlelight Christmas at the Fort.”. “We’ve had to hold our event virtually for the past two years, so we are thrilled to welcome the public back to the Fort,” Rick Young, Fort Caspar Museum manager, said. “All are invited to this free event where they will experience a 19th century Christmas on the western frontier.”
oilcity.news
Parade full-o-floats: 61 entries ready for ‘Christmas Past, Present & Future’ in downtown Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The downtown Casper Christmas parade has seen a lot of entries this year with 61 floats registered, Casper City Councilmember Steve Cathey said during Tuesday’s Council meeting. “That is up significantly from past years,” Cathey, who learned about the number of floats at a Chamber...
oilcity.news
Casper resident opening photography business, to celebrate grand opening Nov. 27
CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.
oilcity.news
Mr. + Mrs. Claus attending 25th anniversary Holiday Square lighting; Casper workers started preparations in October
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to be in attendance at the 25th annual Holiday Square lighting at the Healing Park on Conwell across from the Wyoming Medical Center in central Casper. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at the lighting event when the one-hour...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Bull Horn Brewing charges forward with food truck, golf simulators
CASPER, Wyo. — Bull Horn Brewing owner Holden Kai hoped to have craft beer flowing from the taps by June. It didn’t quite work out that way. “We had some efficiency issues with the brewing system, and then deliveries were rough,” he said earlier this week. “A lot of challenges.”
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Bit by broken bit: Artist helping 307 Skate Park and Youth Center breathe new life into Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — An artist and skateboarder who grew up in Casper is showing work made from broken bits of boards collected from around the world at the Bourgeois Pig in downtown Casper, 114 W. Second St. Conor Mullen is donating all the money raised through the sale of...
oilcity.news
‘The Den’ at David Street Station opening for the holidays ahead of Community Christmas Tree lighting
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station is planning to open “The Den” for the holiday season at noon Saturday, Nov. 26. The Den will be under a 60’x40′ industrial tent and will host a variety of events and activities throughout the holiday season, according to David Street Station. It will include a decorated lounge area for games and leisure time.
oilcity.news
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit offering disabled residents rides to Christmas parade; Thanksgiving hours announced
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will have some adjusted availability from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with disabilities and their families wanting a ride to the downtown Christmas parade that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 can reserve one with Casper Area Transit, according to Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities. Reservations for rides to the parade need to be made no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Rides can be scheduled by calling 307-235-8273.
oilcity.news
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Experiencing a new Casper Salon
JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M EXPERIENCING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. I’ve never had a facial before. I mean, anyone who knows me knows that I’m pret-ty low maintenance (re: lazy) regarding my “beauty” routines. Usually, the best I can say is I’m clean and I maybe smell good.
oilcity.news
Food Bank of Wyoming spending over $121K per month to source food, triple pre-pandemic costs
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming said in a press release Wednesday that it has recently been spending over $121,000 per month to source food to help people in the state facing food insecurity, “triple the amount the organization was spending pre-COVID.”. “Soaring inflation is driving...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Crumbliss; Gomez
Robin Dale “Rob” Crumbliss: October 11, 1952 – November 14, 2022. Robin (“Rob”) Dale Crumbliss — wonderful loving father, grandfather, and friend — passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2022. Robin was born to Gerald and...
oilcity.news
Casper applying for up to $1M grant as it works to kickstart Washington Park Revival Project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the submission of an application seeking up to $1 million from a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to support the City of Casper’s Washington Park Revival Project. The city would be required to provide matching funding for...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Asti; McAteer Jr.; Hughes
Madalyn Emily Asti: September 9, 2008 – November 13, 2022. Madalyn Emily Asti was welcomed into this world on September 9th of 2008 to AJ and Theresa Asti in Casper, Wyoming. Madalyn was the youngest of four girls; from the day she came home she was without a doubt...
oilcity.news
Hogadon making snow as it gears up for second season of night skiing; Casper Mountain to see 4 inches in storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area is preparing to open for the 2022–23 ski season, which will also be the second year the ski area has offered night skiing as an option. “Snowmaking is off to a great start,” Hogadon said on Nov. 4. The ski...
oilcity.news
Casper police giving away adult, kid bikes; first come, first served Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department will be giving away adult’s and children’s bikes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at 320 Market St. The bikes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. People will need to haul the bikes away on their own.
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
After chilly Friday, Casper’s weekend temps to climb above freezing again
CASPER, Wyo. —The Casper area is expected to be cold on Friday with a high near 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Windchills could be as low as -15 degrees with gusts of up to 26 mph possible. Somewhat warmer temperatures will return over the...
Comments / 0