CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will have some adjusted availability from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents with disabilities and their families wanting a ride to the downtown Christmas parade that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 can reserve one with Casper Area Transit, according to Casper’s Council of People with Disabilities. Reservations for rides to the parade need to be made no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Rides can be scheduled by calling 307-235-8273.

CASPER, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO