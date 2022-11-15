Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Related
Anticipation, opportunity, a season of possibility — this one is about to get real for No. 12 Indiana
These are the seasons Indiana fans crave, the ones when they know their Hoosiers are good, and only the question is: How Good?. Make the NCAA Tournament and then see what happens? Sweet Sixteen good? A legit chance to push for a Final Four? Contend for a Big Ten title?
Raleigh News & Observer
Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings
Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
UNC Insider Rundown: Style Points
For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Every coach in America is going to tell you that you have to take care of the ball and while that’s always the case, that’s been a major focal point for the Carolina offense this week as it prepares for Georgia Tech, with the way in which the Yellow Jackets have generated turnovers this season. Despite sitting at 4-6, Georgia Tech’s turnover margin of plus-11 is the fifth best in the NCAA. The Yellow Jackets have recovered more fumbles than the total number of turnovers that UNC’s defense has created at this point in the season. When you’re looking at this game with a spread of 21 points favoring the Tar Heels, that’s one way the visitors can make this contest a whole lot closer. It’s still a Georgia Tech team that has won against Pittsburgh, Duke and Virginia Tech in conference play, and that has the attention of Carolina knowing that its opponent deserve respect. In those three ACC wins, the Yellow Jackets have an elite 8-to-1 takeaways to turnovers ratio and will look to replicate that formula when they are in Chapel Hill.
UNC-Georgia Tech Countdown to Kickoff: Appreciate & Anticipate
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye jumped around and rejoiced along with his celebrating teammates in North Carolina’s rocking postgame locker room last week, when the ACC’s Coastal Division trophy arrived and was presented to coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Maye then found himself stepping...
Five star Junior Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky official visits
Karter Knox, a top 10 prospect in the junior class has taken two official visits this year. The 6-foot-6 five star who attends Tampa Catholic (Fla.) officially visited both Kentucky and Louisville with more expected throughout the year. “I’m not that far along in my recruitment process, Knox said. “I’ve...
msueagles.com
Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Jerone Morton, a 6-4 guard from nearby Winchester, Ky., and George Rogers Clark High School, has signed his NLI to join the Morehead State basketball program. Morton, the No. 2 ranked player in the entire state according to Prep Hoops and Rivals, is the third announced signee in a class ranked among the top-rated in program history.
Basketball Buzz: Hurricanes set for challenging HOF Tip-Off Tournament
News and notes from the Hurricanes' practice on Thursday before the team departed for Uncasville, Conn. to play in the HOF Tip-Off Tournament beginning on Saturday (4:00 p.m., ESPNews) against Providence.
Former Blue Devil Mataeo Durant drafted into XFL
Duke Football is enjoying an incredibly successful season under rookie head coach Mike Elko. Through 10 regular season games the Blue Devils have already qualified for a bowl game and with a win on Saturday against Pittsburgh Duke would secure second place in the ACC's Coastal Division. That's quite a...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
Expert Analysis: UNC-Georgia Tech Primer - Playing to the Standard
Jason Staples and Greg Barnes joined host Tommy Ashley on The Game Plan show to break down North Carolina’s game against Georgia Tech. The Heels and Jackets kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Kenan Stadium. Mack Brown’s team enters the contest with significant goals dependent on its performance on the field each week.
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions with Cardinal Authority’s Michael McCammon
Five questions with Cardinal Authority’s Michael McCammon about NC State’s upcoming opponent Louisville.
247Sports
Hubert Davis discusses UNC 'yellow flags' after Tar Heels' underwhelming performance against Gardner-Webb
Hubert Davis and No. 1 North Carolina avoided an upset Tuesday night with a 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb in Chapel Hill. After three-straight underwhelming performances to start the 2022-23 campaign, Davis admitted the Tar Heels are not clicking on all cylinders and cites lapses in effort as one of the reasons why.
247Sports
North Carolina's College Football Playoff path sparks discussion from College GameDay analysts
North Carolina has secured its berth to a potentially substantial ACC Championship Game, leaving Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack weighing in on the Tar Heels' College Football Playoff chances. The Tar Heels' lone loss this season came against Notre Dame. They are winners of their last six outings, with a victory over Wake Forest being the most recent.
WRAL
Former NC State player charged with threatening current NC State coach
Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
Indy real estate investors focus on building legacy, giving back
Growing up on Indy’s west side, Terone Johnson and Omari Heflin never thought about a future career in real estate.
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
Out of the darkness: Former Durham police officer shares her artistic journey out of depression
One expert says she believes police departments need to do more to address the emerging mental health struggles of officers.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0