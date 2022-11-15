ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
DURHAM, NC
UNC Insider Rundown: Style Points

For Inside Carolina, I’m Taylor Vippolis and this is the Insider Rundown, where I’ll cover what I’m hearing when it comes to UNC Football. Every coach in America is going to tell you that you have to take care of the ball and while that’s always the case, that’s been a major focal point for the Carolina offense this week as it prepares for Georgia Tech, with the way in which the Yellow Jackets have generated turnovers this season. Despite sitting at 4-6, Georgia Tech’s turnover margin of plus-11 is the fifth best in the NCAA. The Yellow Jackets have recovered more fumbles than the total number of turnovers that UNC’s defense has created at this point in the season. When you’re looking at this game with a spread of 21 points favoring the Tar Heels, that’s one way the visitors can make this contest a whole lot closer. It’s still a Georgia Tech team that has won against Pittsburgh, Duke and Virginia Tech in conference play, and that has the attention of Carolina knowing that its opponent deserve respect. In those three ACC wins, the Yellow Jackets have an elite 8-to-1 takeaways to turnovers ratio and will look to replicate that formula when they are in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kentucky State Champion Jerone Morton From Winchester Inks with Men's Basketball

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Jerone Morton, a 6-4 guard from nearby Winchester, Ky., and George Rogers Clark High School, has signed his NLI to join the Morehead State basketball program. Morton, the No. 2 ranked player in the entire state according to Prep Hoops and Rivals, is the third announced signee in a class ranked among the top-rated in program history.
MOREHEAD, KY
Former Blue Devil Mataeo Durant drafted into XFL

Duke Football is enjoying an incredibly successful season under rookie head coach Mike Elko. Through 10 regular season games the Blue Devils have already qualified for a bowl game and with a win on Saturday against Pittsburgh Duke would secure second place in the ACC's Coastal Division. That's quite a...
DURHAM, NC
Expert Analysis: UNC-Georgia Tech Primer - Playing to the Standard

Jason Staples and Greg Barnes joined host Tommy Ashley on The Game Plan show to break down North Carolina’s game against Georgia Tech. The Heels and Jackets kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Kenan Stadium. Mack Brown’s team enters the contest with significant goals dependent on its performance on the field each week.
RALEIGH, NC
North Carolina's College Football Playoff path sparks discussion from College GameDay analysts

North Carolina has secured its berth to a potentially substantial ACC Championship Game, leaving Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack weighing in on the Tar Heels' College Football Playoff chances. The Tar Heels' lone loss this season came against Notre Dame. They are winners of their last six outings, with a victory over Wake Forest being the most recent.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
