SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
New physical therapy business opens in Pipestone
Theresa Stangle has opened a new physical therapy business called Reactive Wellness in a suite at The 109 at 109 West Main Street in Pipestone. “It’s a cash-based physical therapy clinic right here in Pipestone,” Stangle said. “Cash based meaning that I do not accept insurances, but people can submit their claims [to their insurance provider] after paying me in person.”
2022 State Volleyball Championships, Quarterfinal Results
The 2022 SDHSAA high school volleyball championships began from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday with the quarterfinal round for all three classes. Here are the results from Thursday and the schedule for Friday. All of Friday's matches will stream live online at sdpb.org/volleyball. Class AA.
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Sanford Health, Fairview Health plan to merge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two health care systems have announced an intent to combine. Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to a news release sent out Tuesday morning. The closing of the...
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A young man was injured in an icy crash in Redwood County. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 7, when his vehicle slid off the road into a ditch. The vehicle then went up...
3 people hurt in separate Deuel County crashes
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were hurt in two separate crashes Monday morning. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the first happened around 8:30 on I-29. A pickup pulling a trailer was southbound when it lost control in icy road conditions. It then went into the ditch and rolled.
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
One person killed in Brookings County crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
Fire damages truck and tools
Madison and Chester firefighters responded to a call Monday morning of a truck fire in the southern part of Lake County. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in just after 7:00 Monday morning for a truck fire at the intersection of Highway 19 and 244th Street. He said that the vehicle was a 2019 Freightliner with a cube box full of tools, and the fire had started in the back of the truck in the cargo area near a heater. Minnaert said there was substantial damage to both the truck and the inventory in it. He said that Madison had three and Chester had one truck at the scene, where they were for around an hour. Minnaert said that the truck’s driver was from Tea and was enroute to Madison at the time that the fire broke out.
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
Man killed in pickup rollover in Estelline
ESTELLINE, S.D. – One person died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash on the north edge of the Estelline city limits. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup was southbound on 465th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled. The...
American Education Week
This is American Education Week across our nation, and we look to raise awareness about the critical need to provide every child with a quality public education. It truly does take a community to support a school so that every child can grow and achieve in the 21st century. Rural schools provide great opportunities and we educate twenty percent of the nation’s children.
Woman killed in crash on I-29 near Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. – One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile south of Brookings. The Highway Patrol says a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
