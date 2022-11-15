Read full article on original website
Related
Portland, Sacramento among finalists for future women's Final Four sites
Portland and Sacramento, two cities that have never hosted the women's Final Four, are among seven cities bidding for the next five women's Final Four sites to be awarded, from 2027 through 2031.
With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later. A former Virginia football player has been charged with murder in the slayings of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The Cavaliers (3-0) will play the winner of Friday’s night’s matchup between between No. 19 Illinois and No. 8 UCLA in Sunday’s championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) faces the loser in the consolation game. Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points.
Comments / 0