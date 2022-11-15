ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

McAfee to bid farewell to New Albany

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9SwV_0jBew7Dn00

The man who helped change the face of New Albany from a sleepy village to an economic juggernaut is retiring in early January.

Scott McAfee, chief communications officer and marketing director for the city, said his last day is to be Jan. 20.

“I’ve had a really good career and I’ve worked with a lot of great people,” said McAfee, 55. “I think I take pride in the communications tools we’ve put in place. I feel really good about the communications program we created.”

Prior to joining New Albany in 2009, McAfee worked for the city of Westerville and Upper Arlington, following time he spent as a work-study student at Ohio State University, graduate assistant student at Kent State University and an intern at Youngstown State University, wherehe added his time to Ohio Public Employees Retirement System.

After putting in 31 years of public service, he was eligible for full retirement.

Less than a year ago, McAfee was thrust in the media spotlight after rumors began to swirl – and were later confirmed – that Intel would be moving forward with the development of two microchip-processing plants in the New Albany International Business Park.

The initial phase of development was the annexation of 3,190 acres into the business park, and more would follow.

More on Intel:Ganton Parkway extension about to enter design phase

“I will say working on the Intel project and with the communications teams, with all the communications groups, has been great,” McAfee said. “It’s been a wonderful experience in terms of economic-development projects.”

New Albany on Nov. 7 announced the addition of Denise Alex-Bouzounis to its communications department, which also includes Josh Poland, also a public-information officer.

McAfee, who makes $124,000 annually and another $11,566 in benefits, said he has discussed with the city about working part-time to help with the Intel project. Otherwise, he has no current plans to seek a full-time position elsewhere.

“I’m hoping to get really good at golf,” he said.

He also said he was responsible for building annual reports, having a social-media presence, making e-newsletters, council letters to residents and videos.

“It’s been a lot of fun creating those things over the years,” said McAfee, a resident of Blacklick.

COVID also was challenging, relaying updated closures, council actions and business openings and closings.

“I think we, just like everybody else, adapted to the circumstances,” McAfee said. “To me, like anyone else, I struggled early on working from home.”

City manager Joe Stefanov said McAfee "always had a passion for his work and a deep loyalty to the community."

"Scott has built our communications program from the ground up," Stefanov said. "When he arrived almost 14 years ago, our communication with the community was very basic. We relied heavily on the press to inform our residents about city functions and activities.

"He has been meticulous in his concern over the details of his work and has made himself available at all hours of the day, including weekends and holidays, to respond when needed," Stefanov added.

"In addition to his work in the area of communication, Scott has led the city’s efforts to develop its brand, including the creation and implementation of comprehensive branding guidelines."

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Exclusive: Gahanna to acquire Creekside District properties for large mixed-use redevelopment project

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A nonprofit development group has entered into an agreement to purchase more than 4 acres of property in support of a mixed-use redevelopment project in Gahanna’s Creekside District. The Gahanna Community Improvement Corp. will acquire seven parcels from Gahanna-based Homestead Development Co. and MJM Investment Co. in a transaction […]
GAHANNA, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State medical student delivers own child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor

Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
BEXLEY, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio couple is giving away millions

This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
GRANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Security footage could be key to solving mysterious murder …. Friday, on “Dateline,” after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

BW Trail extension being studied

WESTERVILLE — Delaware County residents may know the Big Walnut Creek flows through the city of Sunbury, but some may not know the creek is 75 miles long. In addition, there is a Big Walnut Trail along parts of the stream, and a major connector south of Hoover Reservoir Park, 7701 Sunbury Road, Westerville, is currently being studied. The creek flows into the reservoir, which serves and is owned by the City of Columbus.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents, teachers talk Reynoldsburg school time shifts

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg City School District said it has a plan to make sure every student will be learning in the classroom by January, but it comes with some major changes. All 8,000-plus students in the district have been taking turns learning online at home because of the bus driver shortage in the […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy