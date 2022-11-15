McAfee to bid farewell to New Albany

The man who helped change the face of New Albany from a sleepy village to an economic juggernaut is retiring in early January.

Scott McAfee, chief communications officer and marketing director for the city, said his last day is to be Jan. 20.

“I’ve had a really good career and I’ve worked with a lot of great people,” said McAfee, 55. “I think I take pride in the communications tools we’ve put in place. I feel really good about the communications program we created.”

Prior to joining New Albany in 2009, McAfee worked for the city of Westerville and Upper Arlington, following time he spent as a work-study student at Ohio State University, graduate assistant student at Kent State University and an intern at Youngstown State University, wherehe added his time to Ohio Public Employees Retirement System.

After putting in 31 years of public service, he was eligible for full retirement.

Less than a year ago, McAfee was thrust in the media spotlight after rumors began to swirl – and were later confirmed – that Intel would be moving forward with the development of two microchip-processing plants in the New Albany International Business Park.

The initial phase of development was the annexation of 3,190 acres into the business park, and more would follow.

More on Intel:Ganton Parkway extension about to enter design phase

“I will say working on the Intel project and with the communications teams, with all the communications groups, has been great,” McAfee said. “It’s been a wonderful experience in terms of economic-development projects.”

New Albany on Nov. 7 announced the addition of Denise Alex-Bouzounis to its communications department, which also includes Josh Poland, also a public-information officer.

McAfee, who makes $124,000 annually and another $11,566 in benefits, said he has discussed with the city about working part-time to help with the Intel project. Otherwise, he has no current plans to seek a full-time position elsewhere.

“I’m hoping to get really good at golf,” he said.

He also said he was responsible for building annual reports, having a social-media presence, making e-newsletters, council letters to residents and videos.

“It’s been a lot of fun creating those things over the years,” said McAfee, a resident of Blacklick.

COVID also was challenging, relaying updated closures, council actions and business openings and closings.

“I think we, just like everybody else, adapted to the circumstances,” McAfee said. “To me, like anyone else, I struggled early on working from home.”

City manager Joe Stefanov said McAfee "always had a passion for his work and a deep loyalty to the community."

"Scott has built our communications program from the ground up," Stefanov said. "When he arrived almost 14 years ago, our communication with the community was very basic. We relied heavily on the press to inform our residents about city functions and activities.

"He has been meticulous in his concern over the details of his work and has made himself available at all hours of the day, including weekends and holidays, to respond when needed," Stefanov added.

"In addition to his work in the area of communication, Scott has led the city’s efforts to develop its brand, including the creation and implementation of comprehensive branding guidelines."

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary