Obituary & Services: Carolyn Jane Reger
Carolyn Jane Reger, 71, of Newtown, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born on August 13, 1951, to Edgar and Martha (McCaughey) Schnelle. She grew up in Pollock, Missouri. She graduated from Newtown High School, where she was an athlete and after graduating, she coached basketball and softball. She then attended Northeast Missouri State University and received a Bachelor’s Degree in 1973. Later that year she married Alford Reger and they had two sons. In the 1980s, they ran the family farm, and in the 1990’s an auto repair shop in Newtown. In 1997 Carolyn purchased the grocery store in Newtown and operated it until 2021.
Obituary & Services: James Dale “Jim” Goodin
James Dale “Jim” Goodin, 49, Princeton, MO passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. He was born June 30, 1973, in Princeton, Missouri the son of Jack S. and Janet C. (Durbin) Goodin. Jim graduated from Princeton High School in 1991. He worked summers...
Obituary & Services: Esther Marie (Boruff) Ricketts
Esther Marie Boruff Ricketts of Trenton, Missouri died on November 15, 2022, after bravely enduring the effects of a stroke in April. She was born to the late Eleanor Irene Dodson Boruff and Martin Goff Boruff on June 24, 1928, in Monmouth, Illinois. On May 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Doyle Ricketts.
Obituary & Services: Raymond Eugene Mitchell
Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. Raymond was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942, at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the firstborn of five children. He attended Green School for his first 8 years, Tina Avalon School for his freshman year, and grades 10-12 at Chillicothe High School, graduating with the class of 1960.
Coon Creek Baptist Church in need of more volunteers for help with Thanksgiving meals
Volunteers are being sought for the Thanksgiving Dinner at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, says volunteers are needed for setup on November 19th, picking turkeys November 21st through 23rd at approximately 6 or 6:30 am, and chores on the days leading up to the dinner on November 24th. The church is also seeking more delivery drivers and a clean-up crew after the dinner.
NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver on opening the Savannah campus, the new student center and turning 100 years old
North Central Missouri College President Doctor Lenny Klaver reports the construction is going well at the new campus in Savannah and is on schedule. He says a class was to be offered at the Savannah campus the week of November 14th as a trial run. A robotics class is to start there in a few weeks also mainly as a trial run and to make sure the equipment the college has is working well for the career and technical area. Construction will continue, and classes will be offered in the remodeled section.
Gallatin Ministerial Alliance to hold Community Thanksgiving Service
The Gallatin Ministerial Alliance will hold a Community Thanksgiving Service on November 20th. The service will be at the Gallatin United Methodist Church at 7 o’clock that night. Gallatin First Christian Church Pastor Ryan Beenken will give the message. Other local pastors will also participate in the service. The...
Daviess County Nursing & Rehab Resident of the Week
Each week we share about one of our residents with you in this article! We enjoy sharing our residents with you all and hope that you enjoy reading about our residents and their amazing lives. Judith “Judy” Fleming was born November 11, 1939, in Union Town, Pennsylvania. Judy and her...
Kayliann Fox and Danial Liess wed
Kayliann L. Fox and Danial L. Liess were united in marriage Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Burlington Junction, Missouri. The couple makes their home in Clearmont, Missouri. Parents of the bride are Gary and Nellie Fox of Burlington Junction. Parents of the groom are Larry and Diana Liess of Rock Port.
2 hospitalized in St. Joseph after pickup overturns on icy I-29
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Casey W. Burnett, 31, Cameron, was northbound on Interstate 29 four miles north 0f St. Joseph. The driver lost control on the...
Nodaway County accident injures 1
(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Wednesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly before 5:10 p.m. two miles south of Wilcox, a 2019 Kenworth, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Sullenger of Skidmore, traveling southbound on Galaxy Road and a 2014 Ford, driven by 60-year-old Annette Mullins of Skidmore, driving westbound on 240th Street entered the intersection of the two roads at the same time and collided. Authorities say Sullenger's vehicle came to rest south of the intersection on its wheels while Mullins vehicle stopped on its wheels in a pasture off the south side of the roadway.
Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71
A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Jamesport Tri-County School to hold spaghetti dinner with a “Meet the Mustangs” event
The Jamesport Tri-County School will hold a spaghetti dinner with a “Meet the Mustangs” event on November 21st. The dinner will be in the cafeteria at 5 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted, and proceeds will go to the Class of 2024. The varsity girl’s and boy’s...
North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver on enrollment, growth and student support
North Central Missouri College opened new student housing on Crowder Road in Trenton about a year ago. President Doctor Lenny Klaver says the housing is “very popular,” they are “nice units,” and the units are fully occupied. Klaver says the college is examining the future and...
Crash Leaves Two Cameron Residents With Serious Injuries
Two Cameron residents had serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County. State Troopers report 31-year-old Casey W Burnett and his passenger 36-year-old James R Lillard were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries following the crash that happened about 7:30 am, just north of St. Joseph. According to the report, Burnett lost control and his pick-up went into the median then overturned and returned to the roadway, coming to rest on its top. They were not wearing safety belts.
Audio: A multitude of Christmas activities set to kick off November 25th in Jamesport
Various Christmas activities are planned in multiple locations in Jamesport after Thanksgiving. The Christmas Festival and Craft Show will be at the Spillman Event Center on November 25th and 26th from 9 to 4 o’clock both days. Vendors will be also be at the Kramer Building, the former fire station, and the little brick house.
Festival of Lights in Cameron to include a host of activities
A holiday fair, Christmas parade, and Christmas lighting are some of the activities planned for Cameron’s Festival of Lights. The Historical Preservation Society and The Old School of Cameron will present the event on November 26th. The schedule for the “Welcome to Whoville”-themed event starts with the holiday fair...
Maryville man injured after 2-vehicle crash
NODAWAY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Javier E. Jimenez, 29, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Maryville. The vehicle traveled into...
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
