Carolyn Jane Reger, 71, of Newtown, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born on August 13, 1951, to Edgar and Martha (McCaughey) Schnelle. She grew up in Pollock, Missouri. She graduated from Newtown High School, where she was an athlete and after graduating, she coached basketball and softball. She then attended Northeast Missouri State University and received a Bachelor’s Degree in 1973. Later that year she married Alford Reger and they had two sons. In the 1980s, they ran the family farm, and in the 1990’s an auto repair shop in Newtown. In 1997 Carolyn purchased the grocery store in Newtown and operated it until 2021.

