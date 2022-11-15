Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Current WWE Star Was
It’s always exciting to see one of your favorite NXT stars get called up to the main roster and so far Gunther has had an impressive run on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion, but it sounds like Vince McMahon was not familiar with Gunther before he made it to the main roster.
Jon Moxley On The Shield Not Being Welcome On The WWE Main Roster
This month WWE is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Shield’s debut on the main roster. The Shield made an immediate impact as soon as they debuted and all three members have since gone on to become top stars in the wrestling industry. Jon Moxley is the only...
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
25 Years Later: Rick Rude Appears on WWF Raw and WCW Nitro on the Same Night
Often considered to be one of the best wrestlers to never capture the WWE world title, the late Rick Rude boasts a legendary career all his own. His accomplishments include, but aren’t limited to, the WWF Intercontinental Championship, NWA American Heavyweight Championship, and 3 WCW International World Heavyweight Championship reigns. This bouncer turned professional wrestler is remembered for his undeniable charisma, his “Ravishing” persona making him one of the most effective villains of his time. Historically, Rick Rude is also known for a significant moment in wrestling, when he appeared on WWF Raw is War and WCW Monday Nitro on the same night: November 17, 1997.
The Shield Cross The Forbidden Door To Discuss The Group’s Impact
All three members of The Shield have given their thoughts on the group’s impact in WWE, a decade after they burst onto the scene. At the 2012 Survivor Series, CM Punk defended his WWE Championship against Ryback and John Cena in the main event. However, unbeknownst to the challengers Punk and his wise man of the day Paul Heyman had an ace up their sleeve to ensure that the WWE Title stayed with CM Punk, three aces, in fact, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose – The Shield.
Roman Reigns May Not Compete At WWE Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. He remains the Undisputed Universal Champion and rules over WWE with an iron fist. His relaxed schedule allows him to compete less frequently and it seems he won’t be there for a huge event next year.
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
MJF Wins the AEW World Championship in AEW Full Gear's Main Event Thanks to Crucial Betrayal
MJF won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night thanks to a critical betrayal by William Regal. When the match's initial referee was knocked down, Friedman debated using the Dynamite Diamond Ring only for Regal to shout him down. Moxley then got Max trapped in a Bulldog Choke and forced a tap out, but the second referee who had been added in was knocked out in the process. As Regal instructed Moxley to alert the first referee as he was slowly making his way to his feet, Regal casually slid a pair of brass knuckles over to Max. The young man slipped them on, bashed Moxley in the face and pinned him for the win.
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
Current WWE Star Shoots Down Retirement Rumors
WWE has a number of veterans on the current roster one of which happens to be MVP. Nowadays MVP is busy working as a manager for Omos, but that doesn’t mean he’s done in the ring. MVP recently got the wrestling world talking when he responded to a...
Fans Worried About Jon Moxley’s Behavior During Promo Before AEW Full Gear
Jon Moxley was set to compete in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament in October 2021, but plans changed as he took a hiatus after entering into rehab following a battle with alcoholism. He came back and has had a stellar run so far. Now fans are worried about Jon Moxley’s behavior after his most recent promo on AEW Dynamite.
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as World Cup continues with Sami Zayn vs. Butch and more
Sami Zayn and Butch represent their respective countries and teams in an opening-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, Zayn and Butch's separate factions, appear to be on a collision course for Survivor Series WarGames. The World Cup and WarGames intersect on Friday night from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut at 8 p.m. ET.
Top WWE Star Says He ‘Will’ Be In WarGames
The WWE main roster debut of WarGames is officially set. The match beyond will appear on the WWE main roster for the first time ever at Survivor Series on November 26 in Boston. The show will feature both a men’s and women’s WarGames match, with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss,...
Tony Khan Announces Signing Of Popular Star
AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed that popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita is All Elite. He also announced that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show. Takeshita quickly became a favourite of the AEW fanbase during his matches earlier this year. He recently...
Shawn Michaels Recalls Owen Hart's Reaction After Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat Bret "Hitman" Hart under controversial real-life circumstances to win the WWE Championship, stunned the pro wrestling world at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. Following the match, Hart left the company to join World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE. Opening up about that shocking night in Montreal, which took place 25 years ago this month, Michaels recalled the late Owen Hart's reaction after the infamous incident.
