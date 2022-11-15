Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
ComicBook
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
wrestletalk.com
Current AEW Star Details ‘Real Animosity’ With Triple H
Although they put on some standout matches when their paths crossed in the ring, a current AEW star didn’t always get on with Triple H. Chris Jericho joined WWE in 1999 having found success during his run with WCW. Speaking on his Jericho Chronicles Q&A session on the This...
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Allegedly Split Up WWE Stable Out Of Jealousy
Triple H founded Evolution back in 2003, which consisted of himself, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. They went on to become one of the most dominant factions of all time. However, at the height of his power in WWE, Triple H might have used his influence to derail Team Angle’s momentum in the company and have them fall down the pecking order.
ringsidenews.com
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer On Why Steve Austin Shouldn’t Face CM Punk At WrestleMania
Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 when he faced Kevin Owens on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and it was recently reported that WWE made Austin an offer to return to the ring once again. With Austin possibly returning for another match, and CM Punk seemingly parting ways with AEW, there’s been a lot of talk on social media about a potential Austin vs. Punk match at WrestleMania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Ref Names Shawn Michaels & Chris Jericho As The Worst Guys To Work With
Both Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels are legends of wrestling with countless fans each, but not everyone is a diehard fan of the pair. In 1991 Jack Down joined WWE, originally as a truck driver, before becoming a referee until his release in 2013. Appearing on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s “UnSKripted” podcast,...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Ref Jack Doan Names Best And Worst WWE Stars To Work With
Former WWE referee Jack Doan has reflected on some of the best and most difficult performers to work with. Doan has served as an in-ring official for many high-profile matches with legends in the wrestling business. Having dealt with a ton of different personalities, not every match was smooth sailing...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Makes Claim About CM Punk’s Future With AEW
CM Punk’s post-show rant following AEW All Out has become infamous over the last few months and Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since the All Out pay-per-view. There’s been a lot of speculation regarding CM Punk’s future, but the general consensus seems to be that he’s not returning to AEW.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk’s Official AEW Status Allegedly Leaks
CM Punk has been away from AEW since the infamous “Brawl Out” incident with The Elite and Ace Steel. Now Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are nearing a return to the company, Punk’s future is still up in the air and a Hall of Famer may have some tea to spill.
Yardbarker
William Regal hopes Jon Moxley realizes how good of a sports entertainer he was in WWE
On the latest Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal discussed Jon Moxley and his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose. During the podcast, Regal also gave his thoughts on Damien Sandow:. "Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special with everything he was given. It was like another, if anything, he was...
itrwrestling.com
Bret Hart Wishes He Never Left WWE For WCW
Bret Hart’s decision to leave WWF for WCW in 1997 was a huge turning point in the world of professional wrestling. Hart made the switch following WWF Chairman Vince McMahon’s confession that he could not honour a clause in Hart’s WWF contract which would keep “The Hitman” employed for twenty years.
Yardbarker
Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to remove his mask, he would love to wrestle Chris Jericho
Pro wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon was interviewed by Steve Fall's Ten Count this week. Dragon talked about his career, including his stint in WCW and short run in WWE. Through his interpreter: “WWE wanted to change his image and look and remove who he was and remove who he was, so he requested to leave because he wanted to maintain who he was. He stayed. There were no bad terms, but he wanted to be who he was and did not want to change who he was.”
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Almost Retired In 2016
Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have a long career inside the squared circle, but no one can go forever. Mickie James was getting ready to ride off into the sunset in 2016, and her original plan was to quietly fade away. However, during an appearance on Wrestling with Rip...
Comments / 0