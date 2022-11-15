ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Wowed Fans With a Gorgeous & Unexpected Haircut — & She Used These Hydrating Products Starting at $20

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Jennifer Garner is known for many things — her acting talents, adorably fun Instagram posts, iconic movies and that signature brunette hairstyle. But now, she’s changing things up with a hairdo we’re immediately obsessed with!

On Nov 14, Garner shared a showstopping video of herself with a fresh new hairdo of a blonde-highlighted bob and the products that she uses to achieve her stunning ‘do. She uploaded the video with the caption, “Short hair, don’t care! 💁🏻‍♀️ To bring shorter hair to life: 1) @virtuelabs 6-in-1 Styler 2) Texturizing Spray. It’s a dry shampoo and a hairspray in one! 3) Healing Oil. Easy. Peasy.”

In the video, we see Garner looking radiant as she shows off her blonde-highlighted bob haircut, and we can’t stop staring at this cool new do! Throughout the video, she shows off which products she swears by to achieve those luscious, textured locks: all of which are from the celebrity-loved Virtue line.

So while we applaud her fierce new look, let’s also check out the beloved (and majorly discounted) products she used in the now-viral video:

Virtue 6-In-1 Styler — $20.40, originally $34.00

She starts off by using this six-in-one styler to help her get that naturally shiny, textured curl throughout, along with tidying up any frizz, dryness, and lack of control in her hair. For a very limited time, it’s only $20 at Ulta!


Virtue 6-In-1 Styler

$20.40, originally $34.00



Buy now

Virtue Texturizing Spray — $28.50, originally $28.00 with code JOLLY25

Garner then adds a touch of this texturizing spray that has keratin and UV protection, making it a must for all hair types needing a bit of love for their locks.


Virtue Texturizing Spray

$28.50, originally $28.00 with code JOLLY25



Buy now

Virtue Healing Oil — $33.00, originally $44.00 with code JOLLY25

It’s no secret that Garner adores this hair oil for “working miracles” on damaged hair, giving it that extra hydration and protection.


Virtue Healing Oil

$33.00, originally $44.00 with code JOLLY25



Buy now

