Wyoming State

Y95 Country

Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
CHEYENNE, WY
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
101.9 KING FM

Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 16, 2022

WYOMING — An Arctic cold will produce snow, wind, and very cold temperatures along with MODERATE to HIGH road impacts on I-90, northern I-25, and sections of I-80 late today and Thursday. Road Weather Impacts include:. An Arctic cold front will produce very cold temperatures, snow, and wind for...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
RIVERTON, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish: 30 youth-only hunting licenses for National Elk Refuge still available

CASPER, Wyo. — Youth ages 12–17 who have an unfilled Wyoming 2022 full-price youth elk license have a chance to apply for permits to hunt on the National Elk Refuge. “The first 25 National Elk Refuge access permits have already been allocated, but an additional 30 permits can be applied for online this weekend,” the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Wednesday.
WYOMING STATE
K99

Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case

I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
WYOMING STATE

