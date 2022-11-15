Read full article on original website
Sub-Zero Windchills Expected In SE Wyoming Tonight
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another cold night is on tap for southeast Wyoming, with wind chills expected to drop well below zero in some areas. Cold arctic air mass remains across the area for another day. The fresh snowpack in some locations will help keep temperatures COLD with well below-average temperatures expected. Winds during the overnight hours will combine with cold temperatures to make for sub-zero wind chill values across the region.
I-80 Stays Open Through Snowstorm – Wyoming Drivers SHOCKED!
Everyone in Wyoming had plenty of warning that cold weather and a good amount of snow had been sent from Canada. Not a problem for the folks in Wyoming. They just know they won't be able to use Interstate 80 for a couple of days. That's what always happens when...
Snowstorm to drop up to 7 inches on I-80 in Wyoming; 55 mph gusts, bitter-cold windchills expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A storm is expected to bring snow to much of Wyoming between Wednesday night and Friday morning, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Some significant accumulation is expected along sections of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming from late Wednesday night through...
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
Laramie, Cheyenne Now Under Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory for southeast Wyoming has now been expanded to include the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Interstate 80 on the summit, meanwhile, is under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its...
Helicopter crew to fit 130 Wyoming Range deer with GPS collars; herd has estimated 30K deer
CASPER, Wyo. — A professional wildlife capture crew working out of a helicopter will conduct capture and collaring of 130 deer from the Wyoming Range herd on Dec. 1–2, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “This effort is part of a new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring...
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: November 16, 2022
WYOMING — An Arctic cold will produce snow, wind, and very cold temperatures along with MODERATE to HIGH road impacts on I-90, northern I-25, and sections of I-80 late today and Thursday. Road Weather Impacts include:. An Arctic cold front will produce very cold temperatures, snow, and wind for...
Hogadon making snow as it gears up for second season of night skiing; Casper Mountain to see 4 inches in storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area is preparing to open for the 2022–23 ski season, which will also be the second year the ski area has offered night skiing as an option. “Snowmaking is off to a great start,” Hogadon said on Nov. 4. The ski...
Arctic Front To Blast SE Wyoming, Sub-Zero Temperatures Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says an arctic front later this week will bring bitterly cold temperatures to southeast Wyoming later this week, bringing low temperatures into the low single digits or even below zero in some areas. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''The...
Which areas are under a winter storm warning vs. winter weather advisory
If you have plans on Thursday or Friday, you will want to keep an eye on the Pinpoint Weather team's forecast as a snow storm is headed for the Denver metro.
Friday’s Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting moving online due to snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce meeting that had been set to take place in person in Casper on Friday will instead meet online due to inclement weather, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, with all presentations and...
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
Wyoming Game and Fish: 30 youth-only hunting licenses for National Elk Refuge still available
CASPER, Wyo. — Youth ages 12–17 who have an unfilled Wyoming 2022 full-price youth elk license have a chance to apply for permits to hunt on the National Elk Refuge. “The first 25 National Elk Refuge access permits have already been allocated, but an additional 30 permits can be applied for online this weekend,” the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Wednesday.
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case
I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
