Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
wyo4news.com
The holidays are in full swing for Downtown Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Downtown Rock Springs is ready to give you and your family the holiday fix needed this season! Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” this season. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories. The vignettes will be set around Downtown Rock Springs, perfect for your photo-ops.
wyo4news.com
Actors’ Mission to hold auditions tonight and Friday night
November 17, 2022 — The Actors’ Mission will be holding open auditions for their next production tonight and Friday. The next presentation is titled “Silent Sky.” The play will feature the story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, a pioneering woman in science. The play performances will take place in January.
wyo4news.com
Beth Birch Carpenter (August 23, 1926 – November 16, 2022)
Beth Birch Carpenter, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Carpenter was a resident of Green River for 49 years. No Services will be held at her request.
wyo4news.com
Apply for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program© today
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Facbook Page has announced that they are taking applications now through December 9, 2022, for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program©. You can pick up an application between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at the Salvation Army – Sweetwater Extention Unit, SFRC Office, located at 649 N. Front Street, Suite A, Rock Springs, Wyoming. For any questions, please call (307) 362-6549 ext. 3.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 17, 2022
Today – Snow likely, mainly after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. West-southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 11...
wyo4news.com
American Legion Auxiliary to invite you to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary would like to invite the community to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Archy Hay American Legion Post 24 on November 24, 2022. Dinner will be served from noon until 4 p.m. at 543 Broadway (known as Gunyan hall), Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Local Pet Adoption Clinic happening Saturday
November 18, 2022 — Rock Springs Animal Control will be having an adoption event tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 850 Center Street. According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, they currently have around ten dogs, 30 cats, and ten kittens ready for adoption.
wyo4news.com
RS City Council addresses progress on proposed ordinances
Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regularly scheduled Rock Springs City Council meeting, Councilman Rob Zotti gave an update to the community on the work the 12-person special committee has been doing regarding the proposed ordinances that had recently been tabled due to wording. Ordinances 13 and 14 deal with human trafficking and massage therapy licensing within city limits. These proposed ordinances aim to assist law enforcement in their efforts to stop illicit massage parlors from continuing business in Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 17 – November 18, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Comments / 0