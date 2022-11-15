ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
The holidays are in full swing for Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Downtown Rock Springs is ready to give you and your family the holiday fix needed this season! Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” this season. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories. The vignettes will be set around Downtown Rock Springs, perfect for your photo-ops.
Actors’ Mission to hold auditions tonight and Friday night

November 17, 2022 — The Actors’ Mission will be holding open auditions for their next production tonight and Friday. The next presentation is titled “Silent Sky.” The play will feature the story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, a pioneering woman in science. The play performances will take place in January.
Apply for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program© today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Facbook Page has announced that they are taking applications now through December 9, 2022, for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program©. You can pick up an application between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at the Salvation Army – Sweetwater Extention Unit, SFRC Office, located at 649 N. Front Street, Suite A, Rock Springs, Wyoming. For any questions, please call (307) 362-6549 ext. 3.
Local Pet Adoption Clinic happening Saturday

November 18, 2022 — Rock Springs Animal Control will be having an adoption event tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 850 Center Street. According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, they currently have around ten dogs, 30 cats, and ten kittens ready for adoption.
RS City Council addresses progress on proposed ordinances

Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regularly scheduled Rock Springs City Council meeting, Councilman Rob Zotti gave an update to the community on the work the 12-person special committee has been doing regarding the proposed ordinances that had recently been tabled due to wording. Ordinances 13 and 14 deal with human trafficking and massage therapy licensing within city limits. These proposed ordinances aim to assist law enforcement in their efforts to stop illicit massage parlors from continuing business in Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 17 – November 18, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
