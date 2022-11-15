Read full article on original website
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games
The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
WFAA
'That hurt': Jimmy Johnson tells us the final straw in his fallout with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
DALLAS — On another sun-drenched day in the Florida Keys, Hall of Famer and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson enjoys his personal paradise. "The greatest time of my life is right now," Johnson said, as he gave WFAA a personal tour of his boat. "This is my 21st boat."
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Former Broncos OL: 'Russell Wilson Is Losing His Mind Out There'
The Denver Broncos' struggles in their first season with quarterback Russell Wilson have been well documented. The Broncos mustered just 10 points in a Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, dropping them to 3-6 on the year. They rank last in the NFL in scoring at 14.6 points per game. Head coach ...
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays
While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football
A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
Watch Paul Allen lose his mind during Vikings insane comeback against Bills (Video)
Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was the madman Minnesota loves while calling the wild overtime victory against the Bills. You’ve heard Paul Allen and his manic radio calls of Vikings games over the years. Seeing him while he does it is a whole other experience. Vikings fans love Allen...
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction
When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
