Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games

The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson is so lost with Broncos he’s using Seahawks plays

While Russell Wilson is collecting $245 million from the Denver Broncos, it appears his mind is still lingering in Seattle. On Wednesday, a report surfaced claiming that Wilson was “losing his mind” in Denver. According to Tyler Polumbus of Altitude Sports Radio, Wilson is still calling plays from his days with the Seahawks.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout

The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football

A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
NASHVILLE, TN
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
