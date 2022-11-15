ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

KFVS12

Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
SIKESTON, MO
howellcountynews.com

What has (and hasn't) changed

Let's get straight to the point -- by the time you read this, it is still illegal to smoke pot for fun in Missouri. The majority has spoken, and that will soon change. Fifty-three percent of voters passed Amendment 3 to the Missouri State Constitution last Tuesday. Nominally, Amendment 3...
MISSOURI STATE
howellcountynews.com

West Plains man charged with 14 felony counts

A West Plains man is facing multiple felony charges following an incident at a city residence on Nov. 3. Andrew D. Carter, 35, is being held on a $100,000 bond stemming from gunshots fired from a residence on Ozark Street. Court records state police were called to the area of...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire

Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
GASSVILLE, AR

