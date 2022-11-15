Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
howellcountynews.com
What has (and hasn't) changed
Let's get straight to the point -- by the time you read this, it is still illegal to smoke pot for fun in Missouri. The majority has spoken, and that will soon change. Fifty-three percent of voters passed Amendment 3 to the Missouri State Constitution last Tuesday. Nominally, Amendment 3...
KTLO
West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road
A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after the truck she was riding in hit several farm animals wandering in the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit a few cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
howellcountynews.com
West Plains man charged with 14 felony counts
A West Plains man is facing multiple felony charges following an incident at a city residence on Nov. 3. Andrew D. Carter, 35, is being held on a $100,000 bond stemming from gunshots fired from a residence on Ozark Street. Court records state police were called to the area of...
KTLO
Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire
Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
KTLO
Marion Co. man arrested for running over man during property dispute
A Marion County man has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault after a running over a man in during a property dispute. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a location nine miles north on Arkansas Highway 14. North....
