England’s first Test with Pakistan could move to Karachi due to political unrest

A security official stands guard during a practice session at the National Stadium in Karachi during England’s T20 tour in September Photograph: Shahzaib Akber/EPA

England’s first Test in Pakistan for 17 years could be set for a late move from Rawalpindi to Karachi in response to political unrest in the country.

The recent assassination attempt on the former prime minister Imran Khan has given rise to a possible protest march to Islamabad by supporters of his PTI party this month. With both teams due to be based in the capital when the first Test is staged in neighbouring Rawalpindi from 1 December, a switch is being considered.

This backup plan would keep to the agreed dates of the historic three-Test visit but with the first Test played at Karachi’s National Stadium. The ground would therefore host both the series opener and its finale, with the second Test in Multan unaffected.

England’s Test squad are due to fly to Pakistan on 26 November after a training camp in the United Arab Emirates, with a final decision on the location of the first Test – and therefore their port of entry – set to be made by the Pakistan Cricket Board in the coming days.

The attempt on Khan’s life caught the attention of England’s players last week before their second visit to the country this winter and assurances will be sought from Reg Dickason, security consultant to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Speaking before England’s World T20 final victory against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, the Test captain, Ben Stokes, said: “What happened was a bit of a shock but Reg has been out there.

“He’s been the main security man for England for many years and in my opinion he’s the best man to assess the situation. Whatever Reg comes back with, the players and people on that tour trust him 100% because he’s a man you trust your life with.”

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson told the Guardian the governing body is still working to the original itinerary but will continue to monitor the situation in consultation with the PCB.

There is no suggestion yet that the overall tour is in doubt, however, with the recent Twenty20 leg – a series England won 4-3 – widely heralded as a success and the ECB keen to avoid a repeat of the acrimony that followed the withdrawal last year from tours by both the men’s and the women’s teams.