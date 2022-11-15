ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England’s first Test with Pakistan could move to Karachi due to political unrest

By Ali Martin
 4 days ago
A security official stands guard during a practice session at the National Stadium in Karachi during England’s T20 tour in September Photograph: Shahzaib Akber/EPA

England’s first Test in Pakistan for 17 years could be set for a late move from Rawalpindi to Karachi in response to political unrest in the country.

The recent assassination attempt on the former prime minister Imran Khan has given rise to a possible protest march to Islamabad by supporters of his PTI party this month. With both teams due to be based in the capital when the first Test is staged in neighbouring Rawalpindi from 1 December, a switch is being considered.

Related: T20 World Cup awards: the best and worst bits of the tournament

This backup plan would keep to the agreed dates of the historic three-Test visit but with the first Test played at Karachi’s National Stadium. The ground would therefore host both the series opener and its finale, with the second Test in Multan unaffected.

England’s Test squad are due to fly to Pakistan on 26 November after a training camp in the United Arab Emirates, with a final decision on the location of the first Test – and therefore their port of entry – set to be made by the Pakistan Cricket Board in the coming days.

The attempt on Khan’s life caught the attention of England’s players last week before their second visit to the country this winter and assurances will be sought from Reg Dickason, security consultant to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Speaking before England’s World T20 final victory against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, the Test captain, Ben Stokes, said: “What happened was a bit of a shock but Reg has been out there.

“He’s been the main security man for England for many years and in my opinion he’s the best man to assess the situation. Whatever Reg comes back with, the players and people on that tour trust him 100% because he’s a man you trust your life with.”

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson told the Guardian the governing body is still working to the original itinerary but will continue to monitor the situation in consultation with the PCB.

There is no suggestion yet that the overall tour is in doubt, however, with the recent Twenty20 leg – a series England won 4-3 – widely heralded as a success and the ECB keen to avoid a repeat of the acrimony that followed the withdrawal last year from tours by both the men’s and the women’s teams.

Related
ClutchPoints

Former star batter reveals Team India’s ‘big mistake’

India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have been slammed since the side’s stunning 10-wicket defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals last week. The criticism has continued to mount in recent days with several former cricketers and pundits blasting them right, left, and center. After receiving flak from the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Vaughan, and Harbhajan Singh, the latest to join the bandwagon is former India batter, Mohammed Kaif. The common theme behind Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid’s criticism has been the selection blunders the duo committed during India’s failed T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. Among the poor calls was not allowing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to feature in the playing XI in the entire tournament, something that has perplexed many ex-India cricketers, especially tweakers.
France 24

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan says 'there is still a threat' to his life

In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan reacted to the November 3 assassination attempt against him at a protest rally, during which he was shot in the leg. Officially, the gunman is believed to have acted alone, but Khan said he suspected the assailant was merely a decoy serving the interests of a state-level conspiracy. He directly accused current top Pakistani government leaders, saying they feel threatened by his party's popularity in view of the next elections in the country. Khan also said he feared he could be attacked again in the near future: "They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually [to] eliminate me. So I think that there is a threat, still."
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years

Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
The Guardian

‘Our Rishi Sunak’ – comic Anuvab Pal on India’s strange attitude to the PM

‘You are going to London?” a smirking Indian immigration officer said to me at Mumbai airport. “Our Rishi Sunak is there.” “What do you mean ‘our’?” I asked. “He’s there, but he’s ours,” the officer replied. “He’s a British person whose grandparents are from East Africa,” I added, bringing some pedantry to a humourless exchange. “Yeah, they all say that,” he concluded. “You’ll be fine.” He stamped my passport and, with a slight wave, dismissed me, certain that when I landed, I’d be taken care of by one of “ours”. Perhaps even picked up by Sunak at Heathrow and asked: “Have you eaten yet?”
The Guardian

