Molena, GA

11Alive

Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say

ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot

UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17. The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. There is no further information […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
proclaimerscv.com

High School Student in Georgia Commits Suicide After Being Bullied in School

A 15-year-old high school student at Heard County High School commits suicide just two days after he was bullied in school. Austin McEntyre, a 15-year-old high school student, committed suicide just two days after he was bullied in his school at Heard County High School on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation had been launched in connection to the death of the high school student and the claim of bullying.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Police: Georgia driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting person who later died

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A juvenile doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges. On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at Sprouts, located at 4310 Lavista Road in DeKalb County. That's when police say he was confronted by a concerned citizen. When the driver, only identified as a juvenile, attempted to leave the area, he hit 31-year-old James Spencer Feuerstein and left the scene. The man later died from his injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
