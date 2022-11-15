A 15-year-old high school student at Heard County High School commits suicide just two days after he was bullied in school. Austin McEntyre, a 15-year-old high school student, committed suicide just two days after he was bullied in his school at Heard County High School on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation had been launched in connection to the death of the high school student and the claim of bullying.

HEARD COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO