'This is the hardest thing we ever went through' | Grandmother of twins killed in house fire devastated
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A grandmother is devastated after the loss of her twin grandchildren who were killed during a house fire in Pike County -- just a day after their first birthday. Pike County firefighters responded to the fire at a home off of Short Cut Road in...
Family wants answers after DeKalb store manager dies trying to stop teen driver doing doughnuts
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 31-year-old man is dead after police said he tried to stop a reckless driver. Channel 2 Action News learned the driver is a minor. “I don’t know exactly what happened,” the victim’s father told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Tuesday.
Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say
ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.
Metro Atlanta family searching for answers after their daughter was struck, dragged by truck
ATLANTA — An Atlanta father is pleading for help after his daughter was hit, dragged for nearly 70 feet and then left in the street by the driver. The hit and run happened Monday, Nov. 7, along Lanier Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue. “You can hear it, it’s just...
55-year-old man killed in single-car accident in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 55-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Watson Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. Steven Yates was driving on westbound Watson Boulevard at Highway 41 when his 2019 Dodge Challenger left...
Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
A former elementary school nurse held Spencer Feuerstein’s hand as he clung to life moments after being struck by a vehicle last week.
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
Shootout over money leaves 2 injured at DeKalb furniture moving warehouse, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say two people were shot inside a moving company warehouse in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi was on Montreal Court outside of the company, where police found an employee...
‘It was shocking’: Judge finds attorney in contempt for missing court after stroke
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney is speaking out after he received a tongue-lashing and was found in contempt by a judge in Georgia for missing court due to medical reasons. Matt Tucker is representing a woman who is facing murder charges for shooting and killing a man while...
Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400
ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials. Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.
Georgia mother behind bars after 2-month-old baby dies from illegal drugs, deputies say
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A mother in Meriwether County is in jail without bond after her two-month-old baby died from illegal drugs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In May 2022, Meriwether County deputies rushed to the 1000 block of River Road in Warm Springs...
UPDATE: Man shot in thigh at Columbus gas station’s parking lot
UPDATE 11/18/2022 11:09 a.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, one man was shot in the thigh on Thursday, Nov. 17. The shooting happened at a gas station’s parking in the 3500 block of Buena Vista Road. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Emergency Room. There is no further information […]
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
proclaimerscv.com
High School Student in Georgia Commits Suicide After Being Bullied in School
A 15-year-old high school student at Heard County High School commits suicide just two days after he was bullied in school. Austin McEntyre, a 15-year-old high school student, committed suicide just two days after he was bullied in his school at Heard County High School on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the Heard County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation had been launched in connection to the death of the high school student and the claim of bullying.
TCSO and LaGrange Police capture wanted man after he freezes in a lake during an escape attempt
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 16th at 11:06 p.m. Troup County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and LaGrange Police Officers came into contact with a wanted person operating a Ford truck. Zachariah Murray, who was wanted by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office for Escape, after failing to return Work Release on Oct. 11 and fleeing […]
Police: Exchange of gunfire breaks out between employer, employee; Both hospitalized
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between an employee and his employer led to shots fired and both men being injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Court just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to...
Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck. “It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo....
‘Atlanta’s Meteorologist’ Glenn Burns thrown retirement party by dozens of colleagues, friends
ATLANTA — At WSB-TV, Studio C is the second home of “Atlanta’s Meteorologist.”. “Please welcome Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns,” proclaimed Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, dozens of friends and colleagues, present and past, wished...
Police: Georgia driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting person who later died
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A juvenile doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges. On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at Sprouts, located at 4310 Lavista Road in DeKalb County. That's when police say he was confronted by a concerned citizen. When the driver, only identified as a juvenile, attempted to leave the area, he hit 31-year-old James Spencer Feuerstein and left the scene. The man later died from his injuries.
Family wants answers after suspect accused of killing their loved one in Henry County is arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta family is hoping they will get answers as the man accused of killing their son is captured after a nine-day manhunt. Brenston Bernard Thomas was captured in Macon after police say he shot a Henry County corrections officer and killed another man.
