Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy”: Listen
Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
Nakhane Announces EP, Shares New Song “My Ma Was Good”: Listen
Nakhane has announced a new EP: Leading Lines is due out December 16 via BMG. The four-song release is set to include “My Ma Was Good,” a new single from the South African artist that arrives alongside the announcement. Check it out below. The new single, according to...
Kali Malone Announces New Album Featuring Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen
Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced Does Spring Hide Its Joy, a new album with cellist Lucy Railton and electric guitarist and Sunn O))) member Stephen O’Malley. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2.3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check out the new track below.
Fatoumata Diawara Shares Video for New Song With Damon Albarn: Watch
Fatoumata Diawara has recruited Damon Albarn for a new song titled “Nsera.” It’s the first single from the Malian singer songwriter’s as-yet-unannounced follow-up to 2018’s Fenfo (Something to Say). Check out “Nsera” with a video directed by Gregory Ohrel below. Diawara and Albarn...
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele, and Harry Styles Nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys
The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards are getting announced today. Nominees in the Song of the Year category include Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” marking the first time one of her re-recorded songs has been nominated. Adele’s single “Easy on Me” is going head-to-head with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” echoing previous years’ matchups. Kendrick Lamar’s comeback single “The Heart Part 5” is also nominated, as are TikTok hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Gayle’s “ABCDEFU,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.” Also included in the category are Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That,”
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott Share New Song “Down in Atlanta”: Listen
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have shared their new song “Down in Atlanta.” The song was announced around the same time that it was revealed that Williams’ Something in the Water festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. Check out the new track below. The multi-day...
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Danny Elfman Shares Song From New Netflix Movie White Noise: Listen
Danny Elfman has shared the first song from his score for White Noise. Listen to “Duel Lecture” below (via Variety). Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel arrives on Netflix on December 30 after a limited theatrical run from November 25. Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and André 3000 are among the stars. The first trailer came out in August.
Weyes Blood Shares New Song “God Turn Me Into a Flower”: Listen
Weyes Blood has shared a new song called “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” The latest single from her forthcoming LP, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, the track features Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) on synthesizer. Check it out below. Weyes Blood has previously shared videos...
The xx’s Romy Shares Video for New Song “Strong”: Watch
The xx’s Romy has shared a new song titled “Strong” and featuring Fred Again... She produced the track with Fred Again.. and Stuart Price. It also comes with a music video directed by Romy’s wife, the filmmaker and photographer Vic Lentaigne. Check it out below. “Strong”...
Brockhampton Releasing Another New Album, TM, Tonight
Back in April, Brockhampton announced at Coachella that they were going on hiatus and would release a final album later in the year. That record, The Family, was formally announced in October and came out, as planned, today. Now, Brockhampton have announced one more album, TM, which is set to arrive tonight. It comprises shelved recordings from their 2021 sessions in Ojai, California, which bandmember Matt Champion has executive produced to completion, in what a press release describes as a “parting gift” to fans. Kevin Abstract shared a note on the group’s conclusion, which you can read in full below.
Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Black Belt Eagle Scout has announced her third studio album: The Land, the Water, the Sky is out February 10 via Saddle Creek. The follow-up to 2019’s At the Party With My Brown Friends includes the recent single “Don’t Give Up,” as well as a new song called “My Blood Runs Through This Land.” Check out the Evan Benally Atwood–directed visual for the latter track below.
The Smile, Mitski, Jack White, Rina Sawayama, and More Releasing Rough Trade Exclusive Vinyl Records
Rough Trade has announced its top 100 albums of 2022, led by the Smile’s A Light for Attracting Attention. To celebrate, the indie retailer is selling exclusive vinyl pressings tied to the top 20 albums on its list. Featured are new offerings from Mitski, Jack White, Rina Sawayama, Angel Olsen, and more. Find the list of exclusives, available in-store and online, below. Check out Rough Trade’s full list here.
Kendrick Lamar Shares New “Rich Spirit” Video: Watch
Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers song “Rich Spirit.” It follows visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together.” Calmatic directed the new vidoe, which is set in an opulent home. Watch the clip below.
Rauw Alejandro, Glorilla, Fleet Foxes, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Madlib Remixes Fly Anakin’s “No Dough”: Listen
Fly Anakin released his debut solo album, Frank, back in March, and, now, the Richmond, Virginia rapper has shared a new Madlib remix for the album cut “No Dough.” The remix features a re-recorded vocal line over an all-new beat from Madlib, who also produced the original track. Check out “No Dough (Madlib Remix)” below.
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce Reset (Expanded Edition), Share New “Whirlpool” Video: Watch
Animal Collective’s Panda Bear and Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom have announced an expanded edition of their 2022 album Reset. The new version of the LP includes instrumental renditions of all nine songs and three remixes: David Holmes’ take on “Gettin’ to the Point” and Voka Gentle remixes of “Everything’s Been Leading to This” and “Edge of the Edge.” The expanded album arrives digitally this Friday, November 18.
Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert
LCD Soundsystem stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their new song “New Body Rhumba,” recorded for Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel White Noise. Check it out below. “New Body Rhumba” is the band’s first music in five years. The...
Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine”: Listen
Phoebe Bridgers has released a new cover of the Handsome Family’s Christmas song “So Much Wine.” Proceeds from the single will go toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The single features fiddle, whistling, and vocals from Andrew Bird, as well as vocals from organist Ethan Gruska, guitarist Harrison Whitford, and actor Paul Mescal. Hear Bridgers’ take on “So Much Wine” below.
Grammys 2023: Björk, Big Thief, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs Nominated for Best Alternative Music Album
The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album have been revealed. In the running are Björk’s 10th studio album, Fossora; Wet Leg’s debut LP, Wet Leg; and Big Thief’s fifth full-length, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. Also nominated are Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ first album in nine years, Cool It Down; and Arcade Fire’s sixth studio album, WE. Check out the full list of Grammy nominees here.
