ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Disney World announces ticket price hike, more changes

By Kaycee Sloan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asVIj_0jBeulJu00

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning a trip to Disney World? You might want to check the ticket prices.

On Tuesday morning, Disney announced new park-specific prices for 1-day, 1 park ticket that are set to go into effect Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.

Here’s what 1-day, 1-park tickets will cost starting Dec. 8:

Animal Kingdom: $109 – $159 (no increase)
Hollywood Studios: $124 – $179
EPCOT: $114 – $179
Magic Kingdom: $124 – $189

The park notes the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Tickets currently cost $159.

From then on, when guests buy a 1-day, 1 park ticket, their park reservation will be automatically made for them at purchase.

“We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Disney World’s Blizzard Beach reopens with touches of ‘Frozen’

The park paused the sale of select annual passes before Christmas. They said sales for Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, and Pirate remain paused but there will be an increase in prices once those sales resume.

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)
Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)
Pirate: $749 (was $699)
Pixie: $399 (no change)

The cost of adding park hopper to your ticket will also vary by date.

“We are also making planning easier with new one-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years,” said Disney’s spokesperson.

Disney also confirmed guests can cancel their dining reservation up to two hours before the reservation time. Some people thought the new feature was a glitch on Disney’s website, but a Disney spokesperson confirmed it was not.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters turn 94

(WHTM)– One of Walt Disney’s first-ever cartoons Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse both turn 94 on Friday, Nov. 18. The date was picked because that is when the famous mouse starred in his very first Disney cartoon: Steamboat Willie, on Nov. 18, 1928. Steamboat Willie has been considered groundbreaking according to the National Museum of […]
WETM 18 News

Two found dead in Southside parking lot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Lake Effect Snow is possible Wednesday night and Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 48° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 30° WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall moves in and winds increase as we have a Canadian airmass overhead. Full forecast found below: TONIGHT: The low temperature from Wednesday to Thursday will be in the upper 20’s. Scattered lake-effect […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
WETM 18 News

Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Athens woman arrested for attempted burglary; terroristic threats

SHESHEQUIN TWP. Pa. (WETM) — An Athens woman has been arrested following an incident where police say she attempted to break into a residence and made threats toward the resident. According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Kennedy, of Athens, Pa., was arrested after an incident occurred on Oct. 27, at a residence on Sheshequin Road […]
ATHENS, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on weapon, drug charges after shots fired

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges after a shooting on Elmira’s eastside Friday morning. Cody Cade, 32, was arrested by Elmira Police after officers responded to a report of shots fired near Madison Ave. and Oak St. just after 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police said […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Scattered Snowfall possible Friday with the highest snowfall amounts on Great Lakes

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 48° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 29° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM mira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall along with strong winds as we have a Canadian airmass overhead. Full forecast is found below: TONIGHT: The low temperature from Thursday to Friday will be in the mid-20’s. Scattered lake-effect snow […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy