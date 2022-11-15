ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Anticipation Builds for Donald Trump's 'Big Announcement' Today

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

Will Donald Trump run for President?

When that question was asked about a decade or so ago, it wasn’t really met with much anticipation. Sure, some people thought it would be interesting but the billionaire was thought of as much for his celebrity status as he was for his net worth.

Fast forward to 2022. One term as President under his belt but an election in 2020 that left many people believing Trump was cheated out of a second term and that Presidential run question is met with a ton of anticipation. Whether you are for Trump or against him, you pay attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZAod_0jBeuifj00
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Today is the day that the 45th President has been teasing as his day for a “big announcement.”

Two years ago we were a great nation, and we will be a great nation again,” said Trump on the eve of the November 8th Elections. “Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important even critical election… I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday Nov. 15 at  Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.”

Many are expecting that the “big announcement” is another Presidential run. And there’s a difference of opinion among Republicans/conservatives as to whether he should make another run or step aside for the very popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to assume the GOP nominee spot.

In August of this year, Trump released a campaign-style video on his social media platform Truth Social following the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home. In the video, Trump highlighted many of the problems America is facing today – record inflation, high gas problems, Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, the controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan, and others – painting America as “a nation in decline.”

Will Donald Trump run for President? We should find out later today.

Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery
Source: Anticipation Builds for Donald Trump’s ‘Big Announcement’ Today

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Attorney General Garland to Announce Special Counsel for Trump Criminal Probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to weigh potential criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.Garland, who was appointed by Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, is expected to announce his plan later today, The Wall Street Journal reported. The twice-impeached Trump, who is presently under investigation for allegedly hoarding top secret documents at his private club and residence in Florida, announced his third run for the presidency earlier this week. According to Politico, whomever is appointed special counsel will be weighing charges over Trump's retention of classified documents, as well as Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and remain president.This breaking story will be updated...Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Why Republicans won the Latino vote in Florida

TAMPA — Elsie Perez suffers from acute renal failure and receives dialysis three times a week. Every month she frets over how she will make ends meet. “Everything has gone up and it is very difficult to live in these conditions,” said Perez, 54, a Mexican-born mother of two adult children.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s ancestral home

Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as two months of anti-regime demonstrations show no let up. The house in the city of Khomein in the western Markazi province was shown ablaze late on Thursday with crowds of...
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy