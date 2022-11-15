LeBron James’ SpringHill, Marathon Films Release Teaser For Nipsey Hussle’s Docuseries

Nipsey Hussle ’s life story is set to be told in a new docuseries.

Marathon Films, the production company created by Hussle, has teamed up with LeBron James and Maverick Carter ’s SpringHill for the anticipated project. The untitled documentary is described as the comprehensive story of the slain rapper, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw, to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life.

The film features exclusive appearances to Hussle’s inner circle, as well as never-before-seen archival footage, and interviews with more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Nipsey’s longtime partner, Lauren London .

SpringHill is independently funding the project.

LeBron James wears a shirt as a tribute to Nipsey Hussle during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on April 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” expressed LeBron James in a statement. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” added Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Nipsey’s older brother.

“He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, “If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle attend the PUMA x Nipsey Hussle 2019 Grammy Nomination Party at The Peppermint Club on January 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The series will be directed and executive produced by the Emmy-nominated director One9 whose credits include L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later and Nas: Time is Illmatic .

Additional executive producers include Marathon Films’ Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, and SpringHill’s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Bryon. Co-executive producers include Skylar Andrews and Naomi Wright. Grammy Award-winning producer, and Nipsey’s longtime collaborator, Larrance “Rance” Dopson is the music composer on the series.

Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of murde r in the March 2019 shooting death of Nipsey Hussle. He faces life in prison however, the sentencing has been postponed . According to Rolling Stone , he was granted a delay of sentencing on Nov. 3 after filing a new motion asking that his premeditated murder conviction be reduced to voluntary manslaughter.