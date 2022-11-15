Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRGB
Two people found dead in Sch'dy County home; State Police: "homicide by firearm"
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating after two people were found dead in their Duanesburg/Princetown home, according to the State Police. Police confirm that it is a double homicide and that a firearm was used at a home off Reynolds Road. Police say they do not believe there is a danger to the community.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection with Route 7A and Route 67 east at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that Alyssa Pelletier, 31, of Bennington, was traveling north on Route 7A when she lost control on the ice/snow covered road.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
PHOTOS: Car flips into building after Rexford crash
On Saturday, at about 9:50 a.m., the Rexford Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Blue Barns Road and Ashdown Road for reports of a car crash.
WRGB
NYS increasing patrols for Thanksgiving weekend to prevent impaired, aggressive driving
Albany, NY — New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to prevent impaired and aggressive driving during the holiday weekend. Governor Hochul made the announcement Monday. The Thanksgiving weekend initiative runs from Wednesday, November 23, through Monday, November 28. "Thanksgiving is traditionally one of...
Fatal hit and run suspect pleads not guilty
The suspect connected to the death of Tanisha Brathwaite has pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment.
Troy felon charged after car chase for alleged ammunition possession
A Troy felon was charged by indictment on Tuesday with illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
WRGB
Three arrested including teen, accused of firearms possession following traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men and a 17-year-old were arrested, accused of weapons possession following a traffic stop, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office. On November 21, deputies stopped a vehicle with three people inside in the area of Moore Avenue and Second Avenue, according to investigators.
WNYT
Rensselaer County investigators search for missing teen
Investigators in Rensselaer County need your help finding a missing teen. Francis Jett, 13, was last seen Thursday walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh. She had just left Knickerbocker School. Investigators think she may be trying to visit family in North Carolina. Francis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall...
WNYT
Deputy’s attorney says his client is the victim in Saratoga Springs shooting
The man shot by police in downtown Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning is a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Vito Caselnova IV, 24, is recovering at Albany Medical Center from 10 bullet wounds. He was on a dinner date in Saratoga Springs, and was waiting for...
WETM
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
WNYT
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash
Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
WRGB
Man injured after attempting to flee from traffic stop, say sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is facing charges, accused of fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on November 20th. for a traffic violation. Investigators say the vehicle took off, leading...
Lake George man charged with strangulation, assault
A Lake George man has been arrested after allegedly getting into a "violent physical altercation" with a woman on Monday. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Trey Laraway, 30, was charged with strangulation, among other charges.
New York State Thruway re-opens to all traffic
The New York State Thruway is open to all traffic once again, that includes commercial vehicles. The announcement coming just before 8 o'clock Saturday night.
WRGB
Juveniles charged in Forts Ferry Elementary graffiti incident
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.
WRGB
Body-cam footage: Armed off-duty Vermont deputy shot multiple times by Saratoga PD
----- A Vermont sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after a violent night in downtown Saratoga Springs. Police say the off-duty Vermont deputy was attacked by a group of about six people around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway in Saratoga Springs. After the deputy displayed a gun, one of the men in the group fired, with the deputy firing back. Police say seven to eight shots were in the exchange. The man, who was with a group of people from Utica, NY, was injured and currently in stable condition.
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
Albany Police find 10-year-old who went missing
The Albany Police found Avery Grimm, 10, at about 8 a.m. Monday.
