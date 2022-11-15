ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection with Route 7A and Route 67 east at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that Alyssa Pelletier, 31, of Bennington, was traveling north on Route 7A when she lost control on the ice/snow covered road.
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WNYT

Rensselaer County investigators search for missing teen

Investigators in Rensselaer County need your help finding a missing teen. Francis Jett, 13, was last seen Thursday walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh. She had just left Knickerbocker School. Investigators think she may be trying to visit family in North Carolina. Francis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash

Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Juveniles charged in Forts Ferry Elementary graffiti incident

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Colonie Police Department has made two arrests following the graffiti and vandalism that occurred at Forts Ferry Elementary School on October 29th. According to the department, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that two juvenile males -- who have no connection to North Colonie Schools -- were responsible for causing the damage and drawing the graffiti.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Body-cam footage: Armed off-duty Vermont deputy shot multiple times by Saratoga PD

----- A Vermont sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after a violent night in downtown Saratoga Springs. Police say the off-duty Vermont deputy was attacked by a group of about six people around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway in Saratoga Springs. After the deputy displayed a gun, one of the men in the group fired, with the deputy firing back. Police say seven to eight shots were in the exchange. The man, who was with a group of people from Utica, NY, was injured and currently in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy