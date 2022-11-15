----- A Vermont sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after a violent night in downtown Saratoga Springs. Police say the off-duty Vermont deputy was attacked by a group of about six people around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway in Saratoga Springs. After the deputy displayed a gun, one of the men in the group fired, with the deputy firing back. Police say seven to eight shots were in the exchange. The man, who was with a group of people from Utica, NY, was injured and currently in stable condition.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO