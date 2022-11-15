ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

Data for police called on elementary school students in N.Y.

Warning: Some of the content in the video above may be hard to watch.NEW YORK -- In collaboration with CBS News, we've been investigating incidents of young students being arrested in schools.There are cases all around the country of elementary school students being handcuffed in school and taken into police custody, and a CBS News analysis found students with disabilities are four times more likely to be arrested in school than their peers."These groups of kids are still maturing and developing and may not be at the typical rate of other kids that attend schools,"  said behavioral neuroscience professor Dr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
WIBX 950

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
WRGB

Halfmoon woman accused of defrauding pension fund, not reporting mother's death

HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — According to the NY Comptroller's Office, a Halfmoon woman was arrested, accused of not reporting her mother's death to the state and collecting pension benefits. Christmas Fish has been charged with grand larceny, accused of bilking around $13,000 in pension benefits. "Christmas Fish allegedly hid...
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
WRGB

Marshals: NC murder suspect may be in NY

A man wanted for his wife's murder in North Carolina may be in New York state, according to the U.S. Marshals. Donald Hodges, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Tinikia Hodges, 48, May 5 in Conover, N.C. Investigators said Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New...
CONOVER, NC
WRGB

NYSDOL audit reignites fury over business surcharge to pay back billions lost to fraud

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two groups representing New York businesses want Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) to act after a newly released audit revealed the state lost at least 11 billion dollars to unemployment fraud during the pandemic, despite repeated warnings about its outdated unemployment system. The reason businesses...
94.3 Lite FM

Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?

Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
96.9 WOUR

Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?

Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
GEORGIA STATE
96.9 WOUR

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY

