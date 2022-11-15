ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tulsi Gabbard Joins Fox News As Paid Contributor

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Tulsi Gabbard , the former congresswoman who recently announced that she has left the Democratic party, is joining Fox News as a paid contributor.

A Fox News spokeswoman confirmed the hire, first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday night. She also has been a guest on his show and other Fox News programming.

Gabbard ran for Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She’s been critical of the party for being “an elitist cabal of warmongers.” Last month, Sean Hannity pressed her on whether she supports aid to Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion last February. Gabbard also met with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in 2017, which drew criticism as the U.S. had no diplomatic relations with the leader, who other lawmakers called a war criminal.

Gabbard also has a podcast in which she has adopted many right wing talking points on “woke”-ism and cancel culture. She also backed a number of Republican candidates in the recent midterms, including Kari Lake, who lost her gubernatorial bid in Arizona.

Gabbard, an Army reserve officer, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012 after serving on the Honolulu City Council and the state House of Representatives.

Comments

Region Voices
3d ago

Tulsi makes me think dirty thought What an incredibly sexy woman Smart pretty & lovely I wish I could find someone like her to be my sole mate She takes my breath away every time I see her

Reply
5
LEON TAMBUE
3d ago

Tulsi Garbage, the Asset, is now deep deep undercover amongst her peers, Russian propagandists Carlson Tucker, and Candace owens. I always suspected the last one to be up to no good.

Reply
2
Jeffrey B
3d ago

She is the perfect example of the democrat party I used to belong to. We left the party for basically the same reasons, and based on a lot of the comments here I have no doubt we both made the right choice. Every time an article like this comes out I can always go to the comments for a refresher and see the behavior of those who hi-jacked my former party, so thank you for giving me my daily reminder.

Reply
2
Related
Deadline

Laura Jarrett To Depart CNN For NBC News

Laura Jarrett is leaving CNN to join NBC News, where she will cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Her hiring comes after the retirement of longtime correspondent Pete Williams last summer. Kelly O’Donnell has covered the SCOTUS beat in the interim, in addition to her duties as senior White House correspondent. Jarrett will start in her role in January. In a memo to staff, Rich Greenberg, NBC News vice president and head of investigations, wrote that Jarrett will serve “as a leading voice on national legal, law enforcement, and other major breaking news stories.” She will report to him and...
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

