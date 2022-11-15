Tulsi Gabbard Joins Fox News As Paid Contributor

Tulsi Gabbard , the former congresswoman who recently announced that she has left the Democratic party, is joining Fox News as a paid contributor.

A Fox News spokeswoman confirmed the hire, first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday night. She also has been a guest on his show and other Fox News programming.

Gabbard ran for Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She’s been critical of the party for being “an elitist cabal of warmongers.” Last month, Sean Hannity pressed her on whether she supports aid to Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion last February. Gabbard also met with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in 2017, which drew criticism as the U.S. had no diplomatic relations with the leader, who other lawmakers called a war criminal.

Gabbard also has a podcast in which she has adopted many right wing talking points on “woke”-ism and cancel culture. She also backed a number of Republican candidates in the recent midterms, including Kari Lake, who lost her gubernatorial bid in Arizona.

Gabbard, an Army reserve officer, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012 after serving on the Honolulu City Council and the state House of Representatives.