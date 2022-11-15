Grammy Awards Nominations 2023: The Complete List (Updating)
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday morning over a livestream, being hosted by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.
Variety is publishing all the nominations in full here, updating the page in real time as they are announced. The reading of the 2023 nominees is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET and last for about an hour.
Heavy favorites for multiple nominations going into Tuesday morning included Beyoncé, Adele , Harry Styles and Kendrick Lamar. Refresh this page during the Academy’s unveiling to see how predictions are panning out. Following are the nominees in the order they are being announced, starting with the pop and dance/electronic categories.
Field 1 – Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
1. Easy On Me
Adele
2. Moscow Mule
Bad Bunny
3. Woman
Doja Cat
4. Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
5. About Damn Time
Lizzo
6. As It Was
Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
1. Don’t Shut Me Down
ABBA
2. Bam Bam
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
3. My Universe
Coldplay & BTS
4. I Like You (A Happier Song)
Post Malone & Doja Cat
5. Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
1. Higher
Michael Bublé
2. When Christmas Comes Around…
Kelly Clarkson
3. I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Norah Jones
4. Evergreen
Pentatonix
5. Thank You
Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
1. Voyage
ABBA
2. 30
Adele
3. Music Of The Spheres
Coldplay
4. Special
Lizzo
5. Harry’s House
Harry Styles
Field 2 – Dance/Electronic Music
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
1. Break My Soul
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer
2. Rosewood
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
3. Don’t Forget My Love
Diplo & Miguel
Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, Mixer
4. I’m Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers
5. Intimidated
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.
H.E.R. & Kaytranada, producers; Kaytranada, mixer
6. On My Knees
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
1. Renaissance
Beyoncé
2. Fragments
Bonobo
3. Diplo
Diplo
4. The Last Goodbye
Odesza
5. Surrender
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Field 21 – Composing/Arranging
Best Instrumental Composition
1. African Tales
Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
2. El País Invisible
Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
3. Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring the Global Messengers)
4. Refuge
Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
5. Snapshots
Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
1. As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)
Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
2. How Deep Is Your Love
Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
3. Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness)
Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
4. Minnesota, WI
Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
5. Scrapple From The Apple
John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
1. Let It Happen
Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
2. Never Gonna Be Alone
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
3. Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
4. Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
5. 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
Field 7 – Rap
Best Rap Performance
1. God Did
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
2. Vegas
Doja Cat
3. Pushin P
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
4. F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Hitkidd & GloRilla
5. The Heart Part 5
Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
1. Beautiful
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
2. Wait for U
Future Featuring Drake & Tems
3. First Class
Jack Harlow
4. Die Hard
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
5. Big Energy (Live)
Latto
Best Rap Album
1. God Did
DJ Khaled
2. I Never Liked You
Future
3. Come Home the Kids Miss You
Jack Harlow
4. Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Kendrick Lamar
5. It’s Almost Dry
Pusha T
Best Rap Song
1. Churchill Downs
Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown,Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
2. God Did
Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
3. The Heart Part 5
Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
4. Pushin P
Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
5. Wait for U
Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule,Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
