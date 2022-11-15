ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

cw34.com

Man attempts to set grocery store on fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a grocery store in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, officials with Broward Sheriff's Office responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police: 25 immigrants flee boat at South Causeway Beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Two men wanted in home invasion in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men involved in a home invasion in Belle Glade. The intruders are caught on camera wearing masks and armed with firearms. The sheriff's office said the two forced the victim into his home at...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Reward for vandal who spray-painted hate messages raised to $15,000

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — There's now a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever spray-painted antisemitic and racist messages in Weston. CBS12 News reported the vandalism on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to...
WESTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
shoredailynews.com

Palm Beach man charged in high speed chase incident

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells and Sheriff David Doughty on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road near Kiptopeke for reckless driving.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA

