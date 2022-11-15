Read full article on original website
Man attempts to set grocery store on fire in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a grocery store in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, officials with Broward Sheriff's Office responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
Police: 25 immigrants flee boat at South Causeway Beach
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
Search for one guy's gun outside sheriff's office substation lands these 2 in jail
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Usually, police go to the scene of a crime but this time, the suspects were feet away from a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office substation. A deputy reported "patrolling the area" on Okeechobee Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach and finding two men "standing in thick foliage directly north of the PBSO District 9 secure parking lot."
Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
Two men wanted in home invasion in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men involved in a home invasion in Belle Glade. The intruders are caught on camera wearing masks and armed with firearms. The sheriff's office said the two forced the victim into his home at...
Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in less than a week
Video above: The latest headline from WPBF 25 News. A man was shot Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, officials say. This comes after multiple shootings in Palm Beach County this week, including a man being wounded in a police shooting, and two separate but connected incidents where minors were shot.
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
Reward for vandal who spray-painted hate messages raised to $15,000
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — There's now a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever spray-painted antisemitic and racist messages in Weston. CBS12 News reported the vandalism on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to...
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
Deputy had to find out which of 3 brothers hit another in the head with a beer bottle
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Luckily, sibling rivalry doesn't often go this far. A fight among three brothers led a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to their home in Lake Worth Beach to find out who started the spat. there was dried blood on his...
Van in suspected DUI crash ends 2,000 feet away 'missing the driver side wheel & assembly'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The van involved in a crash was found about 2,000 feet away from the impact and before the night was over, its driver was facing a DUI charge. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about the scene on N....
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road in Lake Park.
Palm Beach man charged in high speed chase incident
According to Sheriff Todd Wessells and Sheriff David Doughty on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road near Kiptopeke for reckless driving.
Human remains found in St. Lucie County
Chief Deputy Brian Hester says "severely decomposed" human remains were found in a remote area of St. Lucie County.
Still unanswered questions in West Palm Beach pair of shootings
West Palm Beach police are still investigating a pair of connected shootings that happened just blocks apart Monday.
3 suspects arrested, 1 being questioned after 19 French bulldogs stolen, 13 still missing
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police raided two homes and arrested three of four suspects after 19 French bulldogs were stolen from a home in Port St. Lucie. The dogs were said to be worth $100,000 and they were taken from a home along SW Fenway Road in the middle of the day on Friday, Nov. 4.
4 suspects face charges for stealing 19 French bulldogs from Port St. Lucie home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three teenagers were arrested, and a 20-year-old is wanted for allegedlystealing 19 French bulldogs from a house on Nov. 4. The suspects shattered a bedroom window before stealing the dogs, police said. The Port St. Lucie residents weren't home at the time. The puppies...
