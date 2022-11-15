‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance‘ Trailer: Channing Tatum Strips Down One Last Time

Magic Mike is back for one last ride.

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third and final entry in Channing Tatum ’s star-making male stripper series.

Tatum first pulled the curtain back on “Last Dance” in October, releasing a first-look image of a character played by Salma Hayek brushing his well-defined six-pack.

While the exact premise of “Last Dance” had been kept under wraps, both Tatum and Soderbergh have teased information about the sequel.

“I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping,” Tatum told People about “Last Dance.” “I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing.”

Speaking with Variety , Soderbergh compared the film to Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz” and said that the touring stage production “Magic Mike Live” served as an influence.

“The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show — and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be,” Soderbergh said.

Along with Tatum and Hayek, the film’s cast also includes Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, Ayub Khan-Din and Juliette Motamed. Reid Carolin wrote the script, while Soderbergh returns to the series as director, after Gregory Jacobs helmed “XXL.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premieres in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023.

Watch the trailer below.