ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance‘ Trailer: Channing Tatum Strips Down One Last Time

By Katie Reul
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Magic Mike is back for one last ride.

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third and final entry in Channing Tatum ’s star-making male stripper series.

Tatum first pulled the curtain back on “Last Dance” in October, releasing a first-look image of a character played by Salma Hayek brushing his well-defined six-pack.

While the exact premise of “Last Dance” had been kept under wraps, both Tatum and Soderbergh have teased information about the sequel.

“I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping,” Tatum told People about “Last Dance.” “I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing.”

Speaking with Variety , Soderbergh compared the film to Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz” and said that the touring stage production “Magic Mike Live” served as an influence.

“The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show — and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be,” Soderbergh said.

Along with Tatum and Hayek, the film’s cast also includes Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, Ayub Khan-Din and Juliette Motamed. Reid Carolin wrote the script, while Soderbergh returns to the series as director, after Gregory Jacobs helmed “XXL.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premieres in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023.

Watch the trailer below.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’

Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Variety

Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’

Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
NEW YORK STATE
Us Weekly

‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie

He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’ Movie

Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, an original feature based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the no-nonsense San Francisco cop played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action-thriller “Bullitt.” Josh Singer (“The Post,” “Spotlight”) is writing the screenplay for the film, which is currently in development at Warner Bros. Though plot details haven’t been revealed, the forthcoming production is expected to follow Bullitt on an entirely different exploit than the McQueen original’s. Warner Bros. released the original “Bullitt,” which was directed by Peter Yates and based on the 1963 novel “Mute Witness.” In what became McQueen’s most...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Variety

Lily-Rose Depp Defends Her Silence on Johnny Depp Controversies, Rejects Nepotism Claims: I Won’t Be ‘Defined’ by ‘Men in My Life’

Lily-Rose Depp said in a new Elle magazine profile that she has avoided weighing in on the controversies surrounding her father, Johnny Depp, because she refuses to be defined by the men in her life. Johnny Depp spent several months this year in a court trail against Amber Heard, testimonies from which detailed his alleged abusive behavior toward Heard and his unprofessional behavior on film sets such as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Supports Jojo Siwa After She Criticized Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Hurtful’ Rejection of LGBTQ Films

Candace Cameron Bure’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin showed support for Jojo Siwa, who spoke out against Bure over recent comments Bure made about “traditional marriage.” Bure has been widely criticized following an interview with The Wall Street Journal in which she said her new television home at Great American Family would not spotlight gay couples in lead roles. Bure, who is Great American Family’s chief creative officer, said the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create...
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
Variety

The Danny Masterson Case, ‘The O.J. Trial of Scientology,’ Stirs Deep Feelings for Former Members

Tara Savelo was born into Scientology and remained active in it into her 20s. She grew up in Clearwater, Fla., one of the church’s main outposts, and later moved to Los Angeles, where she became Lady Gaga’s makeup artist. She drifted away from the church as she built her own life. But over the last few weeks, as she has read about the Danny Masterson rape trial, many of the church’s teachings and practices have come back to the surface. “The verbiage the victims use – the first time I read it, it was so upsetting,” she said. “There are specific words...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Says ‘Be Kind!’ About Awful ‘Mummy Returns’ CGI, Scorpion King VFX Team Warned Him: ‘We Needed More Time’

No one has to tell Brendan Fraser about the abysmal visual effects used to bring Dwayne Johnson’s Scorpion King to life in “The Mummy Returns.” During a career retrospective interview with GQ magazine, Fraser wasted no time bringing up the maligned CGI when he had to discuss the 2001 sequel. The actor said that even the film’s VFX artists knew the Scorpion King CGI was awful, and they warned Fraser about it on “The Mummy Returns” world premiere red carpet. “I never met Dwayne until after the premiere because he was a piece of tape on a stick that we referred...
Variety

‘Streets of Rage’ Video Game Gets Film Adaptation From ‘John Wick’ Creator and Lionsgate

“Streets of Rage,” a popular beat ’em up video game that first hit the scene in the 1990s, is getting the big screen treatment. Lionsgate has landed the motion picture rights to the Sega game and has enlisted Derek Kolstad, no stranger to the world of broken bones and crushed ribs from his stint writing “John Wick” and its sequels. He will write the film and produce it, apparently fulfilling a childhood ambition (mine was to be James Bond). “When Dmitri first mentioned the idea of cracking a ‘Streets of Rage’ movie, I was so immediately freaking in,” Kolstad said in...
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ to Dominate Box Office Again With $72 Million-Plus as Weinstein Drama ’She Said’ and ‘The Menu’ Eye Slow Starts

Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will steamroll the box office again in its second weekend. The 30th installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aims to add $72 million to $80 million between Friday and Sunday. Ticket sales anywhere in that range — a decline of roughly 55% to 60% from its stellar $181 million opening — would be a promising result for “Black Panther 2.” Most pandemic-era releases haven’t been able to generate that kind of coinage in its first weekend, much less in subsequent outings. By comparison, returns for 2018’s “Black Panther” — which opened to a blockbuster $202 million...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Regrets Not Having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Didn’t Want to Deal With His Pathetic-ness’

Quentin Tarantino’s press tour for his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” continued with a guest appearance on Chris Wallace’s HBO Max series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” where the host pressed Tarantino on his relationship with Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced film producer worked with Tarantino on nine movies. The two severed ties amid Weinstein’s downfall in October 2017 over sexual harassment and assault. Tarantino admitted at the time that he was aware of Weinstein’s behavior to a certain degree, but he stressed to Wallace that he never knew such behavior included sexual assault. “I’d never heard the stories that later came...
Variety

Meta’s Notorious B.I.G. VR Concert to Feature ‘Hyperrealistic’ Avatar of Late Rapper

The Notorious B.I.G., 25 years after his death, will be resurrected as a “true-to-life, hyperrealistic” avatar in a virtual-reality concert coming exclusively to Meta’s VR and Facebook platforms. Produced in collaboration with the Notorious B.I.G. Estate, the concert will feature Biggie’s avatar performing classics from his catalog and leading fans on a VR experience in Meta Horizon Worlds in a virtual recreation of ’90s Brooklyn called “The Brook.” The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was murdered in 1997 at the age of 24. Meta’s VR concert is billed as a celebration of Biggie’s 50th birthday year. “The Notorious B.I.G....
Variety

Republicans Take Control of House of Representatives; President Biden Says He’s ‘Ready to Work’ with GOP

Republicans secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, sealing a razor-thin margin divides the two chambers of Congress and promises to complicate President Joe Biden’s pursuit of his legislative agenda. The GOP on Wednesday evening reached the 218-seat threshold needed to take the leadership of the House. The re-election of California Rep. Mike Garcia, in the state’s 25th district covering Lancaster and Palmdale, put the party over the top to victory, as reported by the Associated Press. The Senate remains in Democratic control but by the slimmest (50-49) of margins. Another California House member, veteran GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega, Matthew Macfadyen Endure Cringe-Worthy Auditions in New ITVX Ads

Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega and Matthew Macfadyen star in a set of new commercials for U.K. streaming platform ITVX, which is set to launch next month. In the trio of ads each of the actors endures a cringe-worthy audition with a director (played by Ed Night) and producer (Jordan Castle). Bonham Carter is asked to impersonate a lemur eating a millipede, Boyega pretends to be driving a car à la “Fast and Furious 4” while Macfadyen is made to do some improv in the style of Ryan Gosling. David Shane (“The Board”) directed the skits, which were created by Uncommon Creative...
Variety

Timothée Chalamet Has Prepped to Play Bob Dylan for Two Years, Says Biopic Isn’t Dead: It’s Going in a ‘Very Positive Direction’

Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan movie “Going Electric” is not dead, despite rumors of the contrary that often float around social media. It’s been almost three years since the project was first announced in early 2020 with “Ford v Ferrari” and “Walk the Line” filmmaker James Mangold attached. The director moved on to direct “Indiana Jones 5” as the Bob Dylan project started and stopped throughout the pandemic. Chalamet told Variety as part of his “Bones and All” cover story that “Going Electric” is heading in a “positive direction.” “I haven’t stopped preparing, which has been one of the greatest gifts...
INDIANA STATE
Variety

‘Elemental’ Trailer: Pixar Unveils an Eye-Popping New World Where Fire, Earth, Water and Air Co-Exist

Pixar is finally answering the long-awaited question: What if elements had feelings? The acclaimed studio has released the first trailer for its upcoming 27th feature “Elemental,” set to release next year. Directed by Peter Sohn, who helmed Pixar’s “The Good Dinosaur,” “Elemental” is set in a world where the four classic elements — fire, earth, water and air — are alive and coexist. The two main characters, go-with-the-flow Wade and fiery Ember, are both young adults living in the city who meet each other and bump heads. In spite of their fundamental differences, however, the two develop a connection as they realize...
Variety

‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll: Marvel Hasn’t Called Me to Join Disney+ Reboot, So ‘I Am Not Part of It’

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are making the jump from Netflix’s canceled “Daredevil” series to Disney’s upcoming limited series “Daredevil: Born Again,” but their former co-star Deborah Ann Woll might not be following. “True Blood” alum Woll starred opposite Cox as Karen Page on all three seasons of Netflix’s “Daredevil.” Considering Karen was a prominent character on “Daredevil” and Matt Murdock’s primary love interest, many Marvel fans have been wondering whether or not Woll would appear on “Born Again.” “I can say this: they have not called me yet. So, as of now, I am not a part of it,” Woll...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy