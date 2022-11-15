ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern

Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
MALVERN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds

The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
GLADWYNE, PA
VISTA.Today

Superhero Movie Fans Dress the Part for ‘Black Panther’ Premier Screening in King of Prussia

Ed Pagan, a South Jersey fan, showed up in King of Prussia for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ready for action. Fans showed up wearing costumes and colors of their favorite superhero characters for the Nov. 9 special premiere screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Regal UA King of Prussia. Kiersten Adams and Charles Fox, using their journalistic super powers, covered the turnout in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: The Fairville Inn in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley

Tucked into Pennsylvania’s bucolic Brandywine Valley outside of Philadelphia (a city known as “America’s Garden Capital”), the Fairville Inn is ideally situated a few miles from both Longwood Gardens and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library—botanical wonderlands that are all the more stunning during the holidays when festooned in seasonal finery.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Farmer of the Year Award Presented to Kennett Square Man

Pictured center with framed award is Jamie Hicks and his family. Others pictured include members of the Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Ag Council. The Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Agricultural Development Council have presented the 2022 Chester County Farmer of the Year award to Jamie Hicks of Kennett Square, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer

Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
HORSHAM, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – All-Fill

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. Welder. This position creates quality...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

