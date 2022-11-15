The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.

GLADWYNE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO