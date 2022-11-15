Read full article on original website
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake It Off: Ticketmaster Issues Catches the Attention of PA's Attorney GeneralTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Boyds in Wayne is Iconic Clothier’s First Permanent Store Outside of Philadelphia in Over Eight Decades
For the first time in its 84-year history, iconic clothier Boyds opened a permanent store outside of Philadelphia in September in Wayne, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The high-end retailer tested out the suburban waters with a pop-up in late 2020. At that time, its Center City store...
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern
Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
West Chester Bridal Boutique Offers Unique Spin on Wedding Dress Shopping
A West Chester bridal boutique is new to the Philly-area fashion scene. The 700 square foot boutique once belonging to Oz Bridal has transformed into Ever After Bridal which premiered in September, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia Magazine. The shop has apparel for women of all shapes and sizes. Brides-to-be...
West Chester-Based Lamb McErlane Ranked Among Best Law Firms in Nation
Lamb McErlane PC has ranked nationally in one practice area and regionally in ten among the “Best Law Firms” in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers. The 2023 edition recognizes the most elite firms across the nation, identified for their professional...
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top ten highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
Superhero Movie Fans Dress the Part for ‘Black Panther’ Premier Screening in King of Prussia
Ed Pagan, a South Jersey fan, showed up in King of Prussia for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ready for action. Fans showed up wearing costumes and colors of their favorite superhero characters for the Nov. 9 special premiere screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Regal UA King of Prussia. Kiersten Adams and Charles Fox, using their journalistic super powers, covered the turnout in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Essential Utilities Honored as Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Essential Utilities Inc. has announced it has once again been named a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, recognized for paving the way for gender equity. This is the fourth time that Essential or its water subsidiary, Aqua, has received the award. The forum annually honors...
Doylestown Bakery Celebrates Local Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses on Third Anniversary of Their Opening
The Bucks County bakery is supporting local businesses in celebration of three years in Doylestown. A Bucks County bakery is celebrating three years of business by commemorating the spirt of entrepreneurship and local businesses. Le Macaron, a bakery in Doylestown that focuses on its namesake dessert item, recently posted support...
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
International Life Science Companies Lease New Building at Exton’s Eagleview Town Center
Swiss and Chinese life science companies have leased a 110,000-square-foot lab and flex space building that is currently under construction in Exton’s Eagleview Town Center, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: The Fairville Inn in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley
Tucked into Pennsylvania’s bucolic Brandywine Valley outside of Philadelphia (a city known as “America’s Garden Capital”), the Fairville Inn is ideally situated a few miles from both Longwood Gardens and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library—botanical wonderlands that are all the more stunning during the holidays when festooned in seasonal finery.
Celebrity Poster Lands Chester Springs Man on Hit TV Show ‘Pawn Stars’
Keith Stahl of Chester Springs found himself in the national spotlight on Nov. 2 after appearing on an episode of the popular TV show Pawn Stars, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. Stahl had his Jimi Hendrix poster appraised by the show’s hosts. “Seeing yourself on national...
Chester County Farmer of the Year Award Presented to Kennett Square Man
Pictured center with framed award is Jamie Hicks and his family. Others pictured include members of the Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Ag Council. The Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Agricultural Development Council have presented the 2022 Chester County Farmer of the Year award to Jamie Hicks of Kennett Square, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
Heart Attack Fells Former President of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Passionate Dog Advocate
Entrepreneur-financier-activist Betty Ann White, 56, was taken by an Oct. 19 heart attack. Among many roles, she was president and managing member of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry. Gary Miles’ retrospective of her eclectic life ran in The Philadelphia Inquirer. White was a lifelong Phila. resident. Her career path...
Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer
Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Healthiest Communities in Nation
Image via County of Chester. Chester County has once again ranked among the 500 healthiest communities in the nation, this time making it into the top 100, according to a new ranking published by U.S. News & World Report.
VISTA Careers – All-Fill
Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. Welder. This position creates quality...
