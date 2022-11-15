ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new offering for their 2022 Mardi Gras festival: Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Disneyland Resort Dining Reservations

Guests can now cancel their Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours prior to the reservation time. Previously, guests needed to cancel 24 hours beforehand to avoid a cancellation fee of $10 per person. Here is the updated policy from Disneyland Resort:. You must cancel at least 2 hours...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Themed Turnstiles Finally Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

About a month ago, we showed off new themed turnstiles which were installed at the entrance of Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Now they’ve finally been activated and are open for guests to use!. The new turnstiles are located on the right side of the main entrance area in...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro at Disney California Adventure

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in SoCal without Abuelita, and now, Disney California Adventure is helping you get your fix even on the warmer days with the Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro. You can find this at the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School. Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Imagine Passes Now Sold Out

Disneyland Resort opened Magic Key pass sales yesterday, but now the Believe and Imagine tiers are no longer available. Believe passes sold out earlier today. Imagine passes are now sold out. The Imagine tier, only available to Southern California residents, is the lowest tier for $449. It includes 2 park...
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Gives Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom Entrance

The perks keep rolling in for Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World. New golden tapstiles have replaced the silver ones in the Annual Passholder entry lane at Magic Kingdom. As of this afternoon, all other lanes remain silver. While tapping in, we didn’t notice anything special happen. These golden...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Holiday Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake at Disneyland

Holiday cheer in the form of sweets and treats can be found across Disneyland park, including at Stage Door Café, where guests can find the new Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake. You can purchase the Christmas Parade Reindeer Sipper and the Holiday Travel Tumbler here. Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake –...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park & Magic Kingdom 11/13/22 (Tropical Santa Meet and Greet, New ‘Frozen’ Theming at Tike’s Peak, Disney Parks Holiday Special Filming, & More)

It’s a Winter Wonderland here at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park. They are reopening today with a new “Frozen” themed area at Tike’s Peak. In addition, we hear Tropical Santa is greeting guests at the water park. Ski you on the slopes!. We arrived first...
WDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Announces ‘Minnie Besties Bash!’ Event

In the final buildup to Tokyo Disney Resort’s exciting 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration in April, the Oriental Land Company has announced what may be the final Minnie-centric winter event. Starting in January, guests can enjoy Minnie Besties Bash! at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. From January...
WDW News Today

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Niffler Loungefly Backpack & Wallet Appear at Universal Orlando Resort

While those mischievous Nifflers from the “Fantastic Beasts” series may be adept at snatching your belongings, it might be helpful to have one on your side when you visit Universal Orlando Resort. And if you stop over at Islands of Adventure Trading Company in Port of Entry, you might be lucky enough to grab some Niffler Loungefly wallets and backpacks of your own!
WDW News Today

Holiday Sound Effects Coming to Fab 50 Sculptures at Walt Disney World

The Disney Fab 50 character sculptures at Walt Disney World will have special holiday sound effects this holiday season. The effects can be activated using a MagicBand+. The video shared by Disney has examples of Winnie the Pooh, Minnie, and Donald saying holiday phrases. There will also be MagicBand+ holiday...
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing November 17 & 18

Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed this Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, due to inclement weather. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of 67°F tomorrow and 68°F on Friday. Though the water at the park is heated, it’s not unusual for area water parks to close when the forecast is under 70°F.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy