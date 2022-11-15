Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Queue to Purchase New Disneyland Resort Magic Key Passes Opens With Wait Times Over an Hour
The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing an online waiting room, where the current wait time is over an hour. In the past, the wait time usually doesn’t specify how much more than an hour it will be. It...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience
Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new offering for their 2022 Mardi Gras festival: Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Mandalorian and Grogu Debut in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Mando entered alongside Boba Fett this morning. He carried Grogu in a bag at his side. Watch our video of the duo’s debut below. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News...
WDW News Today
Same-Day Cancellations Now Available for Disneyland Resort Dining Reservations
Guests can now cancel their Disneyland Resort dining reservations up to two hours prior to the reservation time. Previously, guests needed to cancel 24 hours beforehand to avoid a cancellation fee of $10 per person. Here is the updated policy from Disneyland Resort:. You must cancel at least 2 hours...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Themed Turnstiles Finally Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
About a month ago, we showed off new themed turnstiles which were installed at the entrance of Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Now they’ve finally been activated and are open for guests to use!. The new turnstiles are located on the right side of the main entrance area in...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro at Disney California Adventure
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in SoCal without Abuelita, and now, Disney California Adventure is helping you get your fix even on the warmer days with the Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro. You can find this at the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School. Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Imagine Passes Now Sold Out
Disneyland Resort opened Magic Key pass sales yesterday, but now the Believe and Imagine tiers are no longer available. Believe passes sold out earlier today. Imagine passes are now sold out. The Imagine tier, only available to Southern California residents, is the lowest tier for $449. It includes 2 park...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/16/22 (Golden Tapstiles, POP! Century Holiday Decor, Space Mountain, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a gloomy day but we’re making the best of it being in the park, and we’ve got a big day ahead: let’s go!. We started off in the Emporium as always looking for the newest merchandise finds. A plaid Mickey head “Joy” photo frame can be found in the seasonal section for $29.99.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Gives Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom Entrance
The perks keep rolling in for Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World. New golden tapstiles have replaced the silver ones in the Annual Passholder entry lane at Magic Kingdom. As of this afternoon, all other lanes remain silver. While tapping in, we didn’t notice anything special happen. These golden...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening March 2023 at Disneyland, New Details and Concept Art Released
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland will reopen on March 8, 2023, a year after it initially closed. The land originally opened in 1993 and is receiving a major overhaul to coincide with the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which also opened in early 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Adorable Peanuts ‘Warm With You’ Snoopy Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan
The holidays are here once more, and of course that means Snoopy and Charlie Brown are back with another line of adorable and fuzzy new merchandise exclusively at Universal Studios Japan! So let’s take a look at everything new in the Peanuts Warm with You line!. Most of the...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Holiday Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake at Disneyland
Holiday cheer in the form of sweets and treats can be found across Disneyland park, including at Stage Door Café, where guests can find the new Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake. You can purchase the Christmas Parade Reindeer Sipper and the Holiday Travel Tumbler here. Peppermint Mocha Funnel Cake –...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park & Magic Kingdom 11/13/22 (Tropical Santa Meet and Greet, New ‘Frozen’ Theming at Tike’s Peak, Disney Parks Holiday Special Filming, & More)
It’s a Winter Wonderland here at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park. They are reopening today with a new “Frozen” themed area at Tike’s Peak. In addition, we hear Tropical Santa is greeting guests at the water park. Ski you on the slopes!. We arrived first...
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Announces ‘Minnie Besties Bash!’ Event
In the final buildup to Tokyo Disney Resort’s exciting 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration in April, the Oriental Land Company has announced what may be the final Minnie-centric winter event. Starting in January, guests can enjoy Minnie Besties Bash! at both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. From January...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Chugs 2 Beers In Under 30 Seconds at EPCOT, Removes Shirt, and Almost Falls From Skyliner Platform During Skirmish with Police
An intoxicated Florida man chugged two beers in less than 30 seconds at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival. It would not take long for the rest of his visit to Disney World to unravel. Chase Holderby sounded friendly at first as he offered handshakes and high-fives to everyone...
WDW News Today
‘Fantastic Beasts’ Niffler Loungefly Backpack & Wallet Appear at Universal Orlando Resort
While those mischievous Nifflers from the “Fantastic Beasts” series may be adept at snatching your belongings, it might be helpful to have one on your side when you visit Universal Orlando Resort. And if you stop over at Islands of Adventure Trading Company in Port of Entry, you might be lucky enough to grab some Niffler Loungefly wallets and backpacks of your own!
WDW News Today
Holiday Sound Effects Coming to Fab 50 Sculptures at Walt Disney World
The Disney Fab 50 character sculptures at Walt Disney World will have special holiday sound effects this holiday season. The effects can be activated using a MagicBand+. The video shared by Disney has examples of Winnie the Pooh, Minnie, and Donald saying holiday phrases. There will also be MagicBand+ holiday...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Celebrate Life Day in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge With NEW ‘Destran Ice Cap’ Cream Cheese Soda at Disneyland
A new winter drink has debuted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Ronto Roasters is now serving the non-alcoholic Destran Ice Cap. The drink is named after Destra, one of the two moons of Batuu (the other being Valara). Destran Ice Cap – $6.49 or $12.19 with Glow...
WDW News Today
Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing November 17 & 18
Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed this Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, due to inclement weather. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of 67°F tomorrow and 68°F on Friday. Though the water at the park is heated, it’s not unusual for area water parks to close when the forecast is under 70°F.
Comments / 0