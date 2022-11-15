Read full article on original website
Jack Antonoff Gives Honest Thoughts on More Concert Issues
Watch: Taylor Swift REACTS to "Excruciating" Ticketmaster Debacle. Jack Antonoff wants the concert experience to get better. In the wake of the ticketing debacle surrounding Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, Jack Antonoff had some suggestions on how to better serve the artists and fans—rather than their corporate wallets. The...
Simon Cowell Reacts to Harry Styles' "Brilliant" Grammy Nominations
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. Simon Cowell thinks Harry Styles' recent success is so golden. The music executive and the "As It Was" singer have a whole lot of history as it's been more than a decade since Simon mentored Harry and his One Direction bandmates on The X Factor U.K. Since the group's 2015 split, Harry's solo career has taken off and Simon can't help but feel proud to have played a part of his success.
The MixtapE! Presents Harry Connick Jr., Pharrell Williams and More New Music Musts
Watch: Would Harry Connick Jr. Host "American Idol"?. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28
The hip-hop community has lost a young visionary. R&B musician B. Smyth (born Brandon Smith) passed away on Nov. 17 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, according to his older brother Denzil. He was 28. In an Instagram post shared on the same day, Denzil said that B. Smyth...
Howard Stern Says He "Called" Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Budding Romance
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING. Howard Stern is basking in the glow of his correct prediction regarding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's budding romance. During the Nov. 15 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the comedian reflected on his on-air prediction in September that the Saturday Night...
Taylor Swift Says "Excruciating" Ticketmaster Debacle "Really Pisses Me Off"
Watch: Taylor Swift REACTS to "Excruciating" Ticketmaster Debacle. You're not on your own, kid. Taylor Swift is frustrated, too. The Grammy winner shared a note to fans addressing the issues that arose during the Ticketmaster pre-sale for her The Eras Tour, which resulted in fans waiting in hours-long queues and the site crashing on Nov. 15.
You can’t put Carrie Underwood in a box
Is Carrie Underwood on tour right now? Where is Carrie Underwood touring? Carrie Underwood “Denim and Rhinestones” tour review. What is Carrie Underwood performing on her “Denim and Rhinestones” tour? Carrie Underwood “Denim and Rhinestones” tour set list.
Finneas Reacts to Sister Billie Eilish's New Relationship With Jesse Rutherford
Watch: GQ Men of the Year 2022: Evan Ross, Brosnan Boys and Finneas. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. Just weeks after the "Bad Guy" singer made her romance with musician Jesse Rutheford red carpet official, her older brother is expressing his support. "Listen, as long...
Will Joe Jonas Go See Taylor Swift on Tour? He Says...
Watch: Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?. At tea time, everybody agrees on how difficult it's been to get a ticket for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. Ticketmaster experienced massive outages and delays thus week when what the company called a "historically unprecedented" number of users tried to buy tickets for the upcoming concert series, leading many to walk from the experience empty-handed. In fact, Joe Jonas—who considers himself a Swiftie alongside wife Sophie Turner—is one of the countless fans out there still hoping to score a seat at the show.
Why Brendan Fraser Wouldn't Call His Return to the Spotlight a "Comeback"
Watch: GQ Men of the Year: Brendan Fraser, Matthew Perry & More. Brendan Fraser is ready to step back into the spotlight. Brendan, who is expected to be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in The Whale was honored by GQ's Man of the Year event on Nov. 17 for his career turnaround.
Will Mandy Moore Return for Princess Diaries 3? She Says…
Watch: Princess Diaries 3 Is Officially HAPPENING!. Mandy Moore doesn't see herself on a flight to Genovia anytime soon. The actress addressed whether her character Lana Thomas—the bully to Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 movie Princess Diaries—would return for Princess Diaries 3, which is in early stages of development.
Evan Ross Reveals Holiday Plans With Wife Ashlee Simpson and Kids
Watch: GQ Men of the Year 2022: Evan Ross, Brosnan Boys and Finneas. Evan Ross is keeping his and Ashlee Simpson's families close during the holiday season. The singer revealed this year's plan when it comes to celebrating the upcoming holidays and expressing what he is most thankful for in the process.
Martha Stewart Shares Why She's Hoping to Meet "Handsome" Brad Pitt
Watch: Martha Stewart Reveals If She'd DATE Pete Davidson. Once upon a time in Hollywood Brad Pitt caught Martha Stewart's eye. The lifestyle icon recently revealed that the Oscar winner is among her celebrity crushes, admitting that while she's never met the Ocean's Eleven actor, he leaves her prety starstuck.
How Matthew Perry Really Feels About the Reaction to His Memoir
Watch: GQ Men of the Year: Brendan Fraser, Matthew Perry & More. Could Matthew Perry be any more thrilled over the response to his memoir?. The Friends alum got candid over the positive response of his recently-released memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing which is a raw, unfiltered account of the actor's experience in Hollywood and his decades-long struggles with addiction.
Lenny Kravitz, Jason Momoa Send Birthday Love to Ex Lisa Bonet
Watch: Jason Momoa & Lenny Kravitz BFFs After Lisa Bonet Split?. Lisa Bonet was showered with love for her birthday. The Ray Donovan alum celebrated turning 55 years old on Nov. 16 and in honor of her special day, Lisa's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. Sharing a snap of Lisa getting a kiss on the cheeks from himself and their daughter Zoë Kravitz, the "Fly Away" musician captioned the post, "Happy Birthday mama…."
Jayma Mays Reveals She Wants an Invite to Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale’s Glee Podcast
Watch: Chord Overstreet Channels His Inner Chad on Acapulco. Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz in the William McKinley High principal's office. When asked if she had plans to appear on the new Glee recap podcast hosted by her former co-stars, the actress shared that she hasn't been invited on yet.
Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday With Emily Ratajkowski in NYC
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING. Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski. The Saturday Night Live alum and the My Body author ignited romance rumors on Nov. 16 when they were spotted together in New York City. "Pete came to pick up Emily at her apartment but he drove off when he saw photographers and then she caught a Uber to his house," a source tells E! News. "He greeted her at the door with a warm hug. Pete later drove her back to her apartment."
Inside Josh Turner's King Size Christmas Celebrations in Nashville With His Family
Watch: Josh Turner DOES NOT PLAY When It Comes to Christmas Movie Marathons. With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, Josh Turner is already getting in the festive spirit with his wife Jennifer and their four children: Hampton, 16, Colby, 13, Marion, 11, and Samuel, 8.
