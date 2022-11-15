ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Good Will Hawai‘i to celebrate grand opening of Kona Store’s relocation

Goodwill Hawai‘i will be hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday for the new location of its Kona Store and Donation Center in the Luhia Center. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Free gift cards and tote bags will be given to the first 100 shoppers 18 years and older. There will also be complimentary refreshments and a live DJ. Goodwill Hawai‘i is set to open a fourth store and donation center on Hawai‘i Island at the Waikōloa Plaza next month.
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
Correia named Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month for September

Officer Cody Correia, who has been with the Hawai‘i Police Department for two and a half years, was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for his proactive work in two investigations. Correia, who is assigned to the Puna District, was named the club’s Officer...
Photo captures rarity on Big Island: a likely waterspout

On Nov. 9, Sally Rankin posted a photo on Facebook that shows a small cloud rope descending from a dark sky near her West Hawai‘i home. “Hung out for about 5 minutes [in] Kealakekua/Honalo just now,” Rankin said in the post. “Disappeared on [its] way towards Kona.”
Hawaiian Electric asks Big Island customers to reduce electricity use

The unavailability of two large generators and unexpected issues at an independent power producer that supplies power to the grid are prompting the need for Big Island customers of Hawaiian Electric to reduce their electricity use tonight. Hawaiian Electric asks Big Island customers to conserve power from 5 to 9...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai

Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
Missing endangered 13-year-old boy located in good health

Update: Big Island police reported just before 5:30 p.m. in a media release that Adan Seysyuk was located in Hilo and in good health. The Hawai’i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance in located the 13-year-old. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for help...
Vibrant Hawaiʻi to host Inaugural North Hawaiʻi Resilience Fair in Waimea

In an effort to increase community awareness and access to resources that build preparedness and resilience to social vulnerabilities and natural disasters, Vibrant Hawaiʻi is hosting its inaugural North Hawaiʻi Resilience Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waimea Community Center and adjoining Waimea Park.
Hawaii reports 1,049 COVID cases, 6 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,049 COVID cases and six deaths in the last week. There are 749 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 136 on the Big Island, 54 on Kauai, 79 on Maui, one on Molokai and 30 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 365,171. The state death […]
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
Visit Maui: Havens

Over the pandemic, Chef Zach Sato opened up Havens, home to smash burgers, saimin, and more. It has since become a go-to comfort food spot for many, and the success has resulted in two food truck spots in Kahului and Wailuku. I went to the original spot in Kihei, located...
