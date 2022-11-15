ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jonathan Edwards joins Kevin Sinfield on day three of ultra marathon challenge

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3Q6p_0jBesunx00

World triple jump record holder Jonathan Edwards turned out to support Kevin Sinfield on day three of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in aid of motor neurone disease.

Former Olympic champion Edwards, who set his world-best leap in 1995, said he was “in awe” of Sinfield, who is bidding to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days to raise £777,777 for five MND charities.

Edwards told the BBC’s Breakfast programme: “I asked (Kevin) if this is what he does naturally in terms of running long distances and he said ‘no because it was all stop-start as a rugby league player’.

“And certainly for me as a triple jumper, just a hop, step and a jump, running marathons, let alone ultra-marathons, is definitely not it, so I’m in awe of this guy.”

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Sinfield’s close friend and ex-team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in late 2019.

The 42-year-old has also been inspired by former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford City skipper Stephen Darby , who live with the disease.

Edwards added: “The big thing for me is that it’s what you do when you love a mate. It’s fantastic and it’s just been a pleasure to have been here to support you.”

On Tuesday morning (day three), Sinfield and his team departed Otterburn Castle in Northumberland at 7am and arrived at Durham County Cricket Club in Chester-le-Street – a distance of just over 41 miles – shortly before 4pm.

Sinfield, who set out on his latest fundraising challenge from Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday, was accompanied again for part of the third leg by former world champion middle-distance runner Steve Cram .

Shortly after he had completed day one on Sunday, Sinfield’s Ultra 7 in 7 had raised £246,181.85, according to his ‘Give as you Live’ donation website, and by 4.15pm on Tuesday that had risen to £389,863.39 – halfway towards his target.

On Wednesday (day four), Sinfield will set off from Durham CCC and run over 40.5 miles to North Riding County Football Association’s headquarters in Stokesley, near Middlesbrough.

He is scheduled to finish his challenge at Old Trafford on Saturday at half-time during the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

His latest fundraising challenge will mainly benefit the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign, in support of former Gloucester and Leicester rugby player Ed Slater , who was recently diagnosed with the disease.

In late 2020, Sinfield raised £2.7million for MND charities after running seven marathons in seven days and a further sum in excess of £1m was generated in November 2021 after he completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions after late Tom Halliwell try

Tom Halliwell scored a late try to snatch a comeback victory as England were crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions for the second time with a 28-24 triumph over France in a pulsating encounter in Manchester.After a tight opening to proceedings, France took the lead with Nicolas Clausells’ penalty conversion and further tries from Lionel Alazard and Mostefa Abassi but England struck back twice as Halliwell and Jack Brown wheeled over, while France held a narrow advantage heading into the break.England shifted the momentum in the second period and turned the game around with efforts from Lewis King and...
The Independent

Gary Speed ‘always in our thoughts’ as Aaron Ramsey realises World Cup dream

Aaron Ramsey says Gary Speed convinced him that Wales would qualify for the World Cup one day.Speed set the target of World Cup qualification for Wales’ group of talented young players before his tragic death at the age of 42 in 2011.Wales were ranked 112th in the world when Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010 and playing at the tournament then seemed like wishful thinking for long-suffering Dragons supporters.But Ramsey, who Speed appointed captain at the age of 20, said: “Gary had this way about him that you would believe anything he would say.“He was a leader. He...
The Independent

Scotland and north-east England face further rail disruption after heavy rain

Disruption is expected on much of the rail network in Scotland and north-east England on Saturday following flooding and power cuts amid heavy rainfall.Forecasters issued an amber rain warning for an area of north-east Scotland stretching from just north of Dundee up past Aberdeen on Friday.A yellow rain warning was also in place along the Scottish east coast from the English border up to Peterhead.National Rail says that speed restrictions will be in place on a number of routes in Scotland because of continuing poor weather, causing disruption until at least lunchtime.⚠️#SRWeather - Disruption is expected to continue until 10:00...
The Independent

Children In Need 2022 raises more than £35 million

Children In Need 2022 has raised more than £35 million following its annual fundraising show.Hosts Mel Giedroyc and Jason Manford revealed that £35,273,167 had been pledged when the BBC appeal show, which is in its 42nd year, ended on Friday.Last year, it was announced the show had raised over £39 million when it closed.Comedian Manford, who presented the show for the first time, said it was “astounding” and thanked the public for their donations to “the millions” of children who face a “tough winter ahead”.It’s been a truly SPOTacular night 🔵🟡🔴Thank you SO MUCH to everyone who has supported BBC...
The Independent

Callum Robinson wants Republic of Ireland to finish the year with victory

Callum Robinson has challenged the Republic of Ireland to ensure they head into their daunting Euro 2024 qualifier against France on the back of a victory.Ireland had hoped to emerge from their friendly double-header against Norway and Malta with two wins in their final games before competitive fixtures resume in March, but suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Norwegians in Dublin on Thursday evening.It was the manner, rather than the fact of that setback, which gave cause for concern as Stephen Kenny’s men turned in a toothless first-half display and, although they improved significantly, were made to pay for two...
The Independent

Bukayo Saka backed to take penalty for England at World Cup by Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has backed Bukayo Saka to step up and take a penalty for England at the World Cup after praising his Arsenal team-mate for his “impeccable” response to the fallout from his heartbreak at Euro 2020.Having missed the deciding penalty in the final shoot-out defeat to Italy, Saka was subjected to racist abuse – as were Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who were also unsuccessful from the spot.Saka has scored every spot-kick he has taken for Arsenal since his Wembley miss, including in big games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.Asked if he felt Saka would still take one...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison

A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
The Independent

‘Danger to life’ floods overwhelm homes, railways and roads in Scotland after 140mm of rain falls overnight

People have been stranded in their homes and forced to abandon their submerged cars, as “danger to life” flood warnings were extended in Scotland. Rail travel across much of Scotland was brought to a standstill as officials braced for river levels to reach record highs on Friday, with schools closed and “rest centres” set up for those in hard-hit Aberdeenshire who had been unable to return to their flooded homes.Police Scotland said on Friday evening that the emergency services were in attendance at the River Don, where it is believed a person may have got into difficulty while trying...
The Independent

Scriptwriter Nick Fisher remembered for his ‘creative brilliance’ by BBC

Bafta-award winning writer Nick Fisher has been remembered by the BBC as a “kind, welcoming and inclusive” person who showed “creative brilliance”.The 63-year-old scriptwriter and author, whose TV credits include Holby City, EastEnders, Casualty, Hustle and The Giblet Boys – for which he won a Bafta in 2006 – was last seen in Hooke, Dorset, on Tuesday afternoon.Dorset Police discovered a body in Dorchester on Thursday morning believed to be that of Fisher, although formal identification is yet to take place.By nature, he was kind, welcoming and inclusive; a joy to work alongsideTribute for Nick Fisher from the BBC's Kate...
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy