England’s World Cup flight crew wear gendered uniforms to ensure ‘safety’

Virgin Atlantic’s gender-neutral uniform policy did not apply onboard the England football team’s flight to Qatar “to ensure the safety of our people”, the airline said.

The crew working on the flight from Birmingham airport to the World Cup on Tuesday were required to wear uniforms based on their gender due to a risk-assessment by the carrier.

Virgin Atlantic introduced a “fluid” approach in September, which it said at the time gave staff the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniforms based on “how they identify or present themselves”.

It was recommended the policy was not applied on today’s charter flight

Qatar’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBTQ+ people have been criticised ahead of the tournament.

Virgin Atlantic said in a statement: “The safety and security of our people and customers is always our top priority.

“We’re proud our leading gender identity policy allows our people to express themselves through uniform choice.

“As part of our policy, we complete a risk assessment on all countries we fly to, considering laws and attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community and expressions of identity on a case by case basis.

“Following a risk assessment, it was recommended the policy was not applied on today’s charter flight to ensure the safety of our people.”