Amazon Plans To Lay Off Around 10,000 Employees, Report Says

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
Amazon is set to begin laying off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology employees, The New York Times reports. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Holland

A week before the holiday shopping season officially kicks off, Amazon is set to begin laying off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology employees, The New York Times reports.

Job cuts at the online retail giant were expected to start the week of Monday, Nov. 14, and will primarily affect Amazon’s retail, devices, and human resources divisions, according to the outlet.

The largest in its history, the layoffs would impact 1 percent of the company’s global workforce and 3 percent of its corporate employees.

It follows several other cost-cutting moves that CEO Andy Jassy has implemented, including shuttering Amazon’s telehealth service and discontinuing the Glow video-calling device aimed at kids, according to CNBC, which added that Amazon stock is down about 41 percent for the year.

The company has also closed all but one of its US call centers, done away with its roving delivery robot, and is closing, canceling or delaying some new warehouse locations.

The layoffs come on the heels of similar reductions at other big tech companies in recent weeks, including Facebook parent Meta, which announced it would lay off more than 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of its total workforce.

Twitter has cut ties with approximately half its workforce since Elon Musk acquired the company, while Lyft, Stripe, and Snap have also laid off workers in recent months, according to reports.

Daily Voice

