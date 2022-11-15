ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho withdraws from Portugal Under-21 contention

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iq6XJ_0jBeshZk00

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has turned his back on Portugal Under-21s after pulling out of their latest squad.

The 20-year-old, who moved to England with his family in 2013, had made four appearances for the country of his birth, having previously represented England at under-16, under-17 and under-18 level.

Carvalho, who was named in Portugal’s preliminary 55-man World Cup squad, was due to play in friendlies against the Czech Republic and Japan over the coming week, but has withdrawn and that could open the door to a potential England return.

“Fabio Carvalho informed the Portuguese Football Federation, through some SMS messages, that he does not intend to continue representing Portugal at the under-21 level,” said a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation.

“This decision by the player was communicated after the call-up for the preparation games with the Czech Republic and Japan was known.”

Carvalho was called up by Portugal in March while still at Fulham, around the time England manager Gareth Southgate admitted he was on their radar.

“We like him. We would like him in our under-21s, but he hasn’t got an English passport,” he said eight months ago.

“He was able to play in our younger age groups without a passport, but he’s got to pass the tests to be able to get the passport, so we couldn’t select him for the 21s. We’d like to have done that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gianni Infantino insists he is in charge at World Cup after beer ban controversy

FIFA president Gianni Infantino insists he is “200 per cent in control” of the World Cup in Qatar despite the ban on alcohol sales at stadiums raising questions over who was really in charge.Football’s governing body confirmed on Friday it had pulled plans to sell Budweiser – the tournament’s official beer – within the stadium perimeters.It has been reported this late U-turn was heavily influenced by Qatar’s royal family, and raised concerns over whether other last-minute changes could occur which might affect the teams and their fans.FIFA apology to fans? ❌FIFA apology to Budweiser ✔️#Qatar2022 #priorities https://t.co/LLj23rKv1D— The FSA (@WeAreTheFSA)...
The Independent

Joe Lycett prepares to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal

Comedian Joe Lycett has begun counting down the hours until he plans to shred £10,000 if David Beckham refuses to pull out of his role as a Qatar ambassador.The comic issued an ultimatum to the former England footballer after it was reported he had signed a £10 million deal with the FIFA World Cup hosts.The contest kicks off this weekend in Qatar – where homosexuality is still illegal and anyone found participating in same-sex, sexual activity can be punished with up to seven years in prison.Birmingham-born comedian Lycett unveiled the deadline last week in a video message posted on social...
The Independent

The Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
The Independent

Eric Dier feels Qatar World Cup issues put players in a ‘difficult situation’

England defender Eric Dier says it would be wrong to ignore off-field matters in Qatar but admits constant questions about the cloud hanging over this World Cup is dampening players’ excitement.The Gulf nation’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and oppressive LGBTQ+ laws have dominated the build-up to the 22nd edition of the tournament.FIFA president Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the World Cup in an extraordinary media conference that finished just before defender Dier spoke to the media.Like his England team-mates and other players at this World Cup, the well-spoken 28-year-old...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
The Independent

Scotland vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby score and updates from autumn international as Scots set to win feisty clash

Scotland are taking on Argentina at Murrayfield as Gregor Townsend’s men look to bounce back from agonising defeat by the All Blacks with a victory over the Pumas this afternoon.The Scots came agonisingly close to a first-ever win over New Zealand, only to see the game slip away at the death as they fell to a 31-23 defeat in Edinburgh. It came after a similarly frustrating 16-15 loss to Australia, albeit with a win over Fiji in between the two results. Argentina edged a thrilling three-match series between these two countries in South America earlier this year as Michael Cheika’s men clinched the decided in Santiago del Estero 34-31, but the Scots will fancy their chances of making amends here on home turf.Follow the score and latest action from the rugby autumn international between Scotland and Argentina below: Read More Scotland urged to ‘go out on a high’ against ArgentinaSione Tuipulotu challenges Scotland to gain revenge on ArgentinaScotland hand Jack Dempsey first start against Argentina
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League team news, line-ups and more

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

England vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from autumn international at Twickenham

England and New Zealand square off at Twickenham in one of international rugby’s most glamorous fixtures, where a pair of players will become Test centurions.England captain Owen Farrell and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will reach three figures of international caps won as the sides meet in a mouth-watering autumn international match-up.They haven’t faced each other since a memorable semi-final at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, arguably the high point of the Eddie Jones era, when England completely outclassed their opponents to notch a 19-7 win and book their spot in the final.With the next World Cup on the horizon,...
The Independent

Qatar World Cup can be force for good, insists national team manager Felix Sanchez

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez believes the World Cup can be a force for good as he described the deaths of migrant workers as a “tragedy” on the eve of his side’s opening game.Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over the organisation of the tournament, in particular the conditions endured by migrant workers who have built the infrastructure needed to stage it.In February 2021, the Guardian reported that 6,500 labourers had died in Qatar since it was awarded the World Cup. Authorities dispute the figure and say accident records show there were 37 deaths among workers between 2014 and 2020, three...
The Independent

England’s ‘loneliest house’ returns to market

England’s “loneliest house” – a sombre 19th-century shooting lodge nestled in the heart of Skiddaw Forest – has returned to the market after it was put up for sale for the first time in 200 years in 2021.For sale, too, is the 3,000-acre expanse of heather-dusted moorland and three mountaintops surrounding the sequestered Lake District property, built in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont of Cockermouth Castle.The estate agent selling the land described the sale as an “exciting and unique opportunity to purchase the most remote house in England”.Indeed, the time-worn lodge and dramatic panorama, beneath the summits of Skiddaw,...
The Independent

Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar

Qatar has become a focal point for soccer since winning the right to host the World Cup. But another sport is flying high in the historic center of the capital, Doha, as over a million foreign fans flock to the tiny emirate: Falconry.At the bustling Souq Waqif, a 100-year-old labyrinth marketplace in Doha, shops selling spices and souvenirs give way to stores — and even a state-of-the-art hospital — filled with the famed birds that have long inspired passion among Bedouin tribes.For centuries, Arabs across the region have used falcons to hunt and recited poems extolling their virtues. Today,...
The Independent

Ben Davies welcomes Wales’ chance to do ‘something special’ at World Cup

Ben Davies has welcomed the opportunity for Wales to mark their first World Cup for 64 years by “doing something special”.Wales start their campaign against the United States on Monday to end the longest wait of any nation between successive appearances at the finals.On playing at the World Cup, Davies said: “It’s more a feeling that we’ve done the Euros so what’s the next step we can take.“By reaching the World Cup and to have the chance of doing something special, that’s a feeling which is difficult to describe.”Five players – skipper Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham...
The Independent

Gianni Infantino: Europeans should look at themselves before criticising Qatar

FIFA president Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the World Cup in an extraordinary hour-long monologue.Infantino attracted criticism on social media for declaring “today I feel gay” and “today I feel (like) a migrant worker” early on in the speech, referencing the discrimination his family faced as Italian migrants in Switzerland and how he was bullied owing to his red hair and freckles.The rights of the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers in Qatar have been heavily in focus in the years leading up to the finals, particularly in Europe, but Infantino highlighted Europe’s...
The Independent

Qatar aim to avoid embarrassment after 12 long years preparing for World Cup

When Qatar hit rock bottom, it might have been an irrelevant detail. Until, a few weeks in 2010 after they reached their lowest world ranking of 113th, they were awarded the 2022 World Cup. If much of the focus in the subsequent 12 years has concerned the off-field issues that rendered Qatar a controversial choice as hosts, on the pitch they risked embarrassment.When they kick off against Ecuador on Sunday, it is with an altogether better pedigree. Qatar have won their last five games, albeit against teams who have not qualified for the World Cup. For the first time,...
The Independent

Joe Ledley warns Wales midfielder Joe Allen in battle for World Cup fitness

Joe Allen’s bid for World Cup fitness has entered a critical period with Joe Ledley warning that his former Wales teammate must restrain himself in training.Allen has not played since September 17 because of hamstring damage and is running out of time to be fit for Wales’ World Cup opener against the United States on Monday.The Swansea midfielder has been primarily training on his own away from the main group, but Allen is so important to the way Wales function that boss Robert Page is desperate for the 32-year-old to play some part in the tournament.It seems likely the USA...
The Independent

Gary Speed ‘always in our thoughts’ as Aaron Ramsey realises World Cup dream

Aaron Ramsey says Gary Speed convinced him that Wales would qualify for the World Cup one day.Speed set the target of World Cup qualification for Wales’ group of talented young players before his tragic death at the age of 42 in 2011.Wales were ranked 112th in the world when Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010 and playing at the tournament then seemed like wishful thinking for long-suffering Dragons supporters.But Ramsey, who Speed appointed captain at the age of 20, said: “Gary had this way about him that you would believe anything he would say.“He was a leader. He...
The Independent

Voices: My gay wedding is on the same day as the World Cup final – and I’m dreading it

As soon as I heard the news, I felt sick. My wedding is on the same day as the final of the football World Cup. After waiting decades for gay marriage to be legalised, 44 years to meet the love of my life, then having to cancel our first wedding because of Omicron, I’m devastated.Because I find football triggering. It takes me back to the most intense homophobic bullying I suffered at school. Yes, this followed me everywhere, from the playground to the corridors to the school bus, but it was always worst on the football field. There, my...
The Independent

The Independent

924K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy