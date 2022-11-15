Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
pajaronian.com
Starlight Elementary unveils community teaching kitchen
WATSONVILLE—After years of cooking lessons conducted from push-carts wheeled into its classrooms, Starlight Elementary School on Wednesday unveiled a professional, state-of-the-art teaching kitchen created to imbue a knowledge of—and possibly a passion for—the culinary arts. The facility is located adjacent to a garden, designed to be used...
pajaronian.com
Hernandez, Parker will likely win key seats
WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez and Ari Parker have established large leads on their respective competitors and will likely capture key political seats in South County, updated results released Wednesday by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department show. Hernandez, a former Watsonville mayor and current member of the Cabrillo College governing board,...
myscottsvalley.com
Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete
Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
'Now that we know better, we do better': Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo
Following a recommendation from a Cabrillo College board subcommittee last week to change the name, the board of trustees voted Monday evening to change the school's name. The college launched a name exploration project in July 2020.
svvoice.com
2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)
As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
sanbenito.com
Supes deny appeals of Betabel commercial project
San Benito County Supervisors at a recent meeting approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project, after hearing two appeals against the proposal due to its likely impacts on the environment and tribal lands. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Nov. 8 to support the massive project, which...
andnowuknow.com
Tanimura & Antle Celebrates 40th Anniversary; Scott Grabau, Brian Antle, and Gary Tanimura Comment
SALINAS, CA - On November 10, Tanimura & Antle celebrated its 40th anniversary—no small feat in the competitive produce biz. With its dedication to partnerships and innovation, the company continues to look ahead for what’s to come. “I am truly amazed each and every day of the dedication,...
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Nov. 14, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Ruby Bridges made history by being the first black child to walk and integrate a public school. Salinas High School students walked a quarter mile around the softball field, the same distance Bridges walked to school while being escorted by U.S. Federal Marshals into The post Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools appeared first on KION546.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor Wins Re-Election Beating 49ers’ Multi-Million Dollar Campaign Against Her
Mayor Lisa Gillmor was outspent by millions of dollars and still won re-election. The 49ers targeted Gillmor and spent an unprecedented amount of money in a Santa Clara election to beat her. They spent over $4.5 million and failed big time. As of Wednesday’s official tally, Gillmor led by 696...
pajaronian.com
Aptos’ Trent Nosky wins CCS title | Boys cross country
BELMONT—Aptos High senior Trent Nosky has been on a mission since the boys’ cross country season took off nearly three months ago. The Mariners’ top runner—who was fresh coming off a Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League title—was at it again after a strong performance at last week’s Central Coast Section Championships.
Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Casey holds lead in Hollister mayoral election
Candidates for local offices have expanded their leads in the Nov. 8 election, as San Benito County elections officials continue to count ballots in races for Hollister and San Juan Bautista city offices and a slew of ballot measures in precincts throughout the county. In the race for mayor of...
pajaronian.com
‘Catz earn trip to state championships | Girls cross country
BELMONT—It’s been a little more than two decades since the Watsonville High girls’ country team last made a trip to the CIF State Championships. But the Wildcatz will be back in action after they barely qualified in last week’s Central Coast Section finals. Watsonville sophomore Katelynn...
pajaronian.com
Officers participate in civil disobedience training
WATSONVILLE—Officers from six law agencies met at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Tuesday through Thursday for training in how to respond to civil disobedience. California Highway Patrol officer Dave Reed said the Mobile Field Force Disobedience course focuses on policy protocol for law enforcement officials during protests and riots, while protecting people’s rights and keeping police safe.
'Our small, small token of gratitude': Breaking ground on Aptos park's Gutzwiller memorial
Family and friends of slain Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller were on hand Monday as officials broke ground on a memorial to the deputy gunned down in 2020 at Willowbrook County Park in Aptos.
Paradise Post
Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results
A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
Hollister, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hollister. The Soquel High School basketball team will have a game with Hollister High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00. The Soquel High School basketball team will have a game with Hollister High School on November 17, 2022, 19:00:00.
pajaronian.com
Pilot program launches to recycle agricultural plastic
A new program launched by the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation (CMSF), ReGen Monterey and Flipping Iron, Inc. is joining a growing effort to recycle more plastic from local farms and ranches. CMSF, an organization aiming to protect California’s coastal ecosystems and communities, conducted an assessment in 2020 that looked at...
sanbenito.com
Nurses raise concerns about Hazel Hawkins
Registered nurses at Hollister’s Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital are “deeply concerned” about the medical facility’s recent declaration of a fiscal emergency and potential bankruptcy, says a statement from the California Nurses Association. The nurses fear what a Chapter 9 bankruptcy at HHMH would mean for their...
