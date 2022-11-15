ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pajaronian.com

Starlight Elementary unveils community teaching kitchen

WATSONVILLE—After years of cooking lessons conducted from push-carts wheeled into its classrooms, Starlight Elementary School on Wednesday unveiled a professional, state-of-the-art teaching kitchen created to imbue a knowledge of—and possibly a passion for—the culinary arts. The facility is located adjacent to a garden, designed to be used...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Hernandez, Parker will likely win key seats

WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez and Ari Parker have established large leads on their respective competitors and will likely capture key political seats in South County, updated results released Wednesday by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department show. Hernandez, a former Watsonville mayor and current member of the Cabrillo College governing board,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
myscottsvalley.com

Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
svvoice.com

2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)

As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Supes deny appeals of Betabel commercial project

San Benito County Supervisors at a recent meeting approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project, after hearing two appeals against the proposal due to its likely impacts on the environment and tribal lands. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Nov. 8 to support the massive project, which...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Nov. 14, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Ruby Bridges made history by being the first black child to walk and integrate a public school. Salinas High School students walked a quarter mile around the softball field, the same distance Bridges walked to school while being escorted by U.S. Federal Marshals into The post Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Aptos’ Trent Nosky wins CCS title | Boys cross country

BELMONT—Aptos High senior Trent Nosky has been on a mission since the boys’ cross country season took off nearly three months ago. The Mariners’ top runner—who was fresh coming off a Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League title—was at it again after a strong performance at last week’s Central Coast Section Championships.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com

Casey holds lead in Hollister mayoral election

Candidates for local offices have expanded their leads in the Nov. 8 election, as San Benito County elections officials continue to count ballots in races for Hollister and San Juan Bautista city offices and a slew of ballot measures in precincts throughout the county. In the race for mayor of...
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

‘Catz earn trip to state championships | Girls cross country

BELMONT—It’s been a little more than two decades since the Watsonville High girls’ country team last made a trip to the CIF State Championships. But the Wildcatz will be back in action after they barely qualified in last week’s Central Coast Section finals. Watsonville sophomore Katelynn...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Officers participate in civil disobedience training

WATSONVILLE—Officers from six law agencies met at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Tuesday through Thursday for training in how to respond to civil disobedience. California Highway Patrol officer Dave Reed said the Mobile Field Force Disobedience course focuses on policy protocol for law enforcement officials during protests and riots, while protecting people’s rights and keeping police safe.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Mysteriously discarded ballots will be counted toward Santa Clara County election results

A batch of Santa Clara County ballots found discarded in a mountain ravine will be counted toward the Nov. 8 election results, officials confirmed Wednesday. The 36 ballots were found in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 11 near Sugarloaf Road off Highway 17 and both the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the United States Postal Service are investigating how they ended up there. The incident comes as voters across the county eagerly await the results of key races that will have major implications for the future of the region.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Pilot program launches to recycle agricultural plastic

A new program launched by the California Marine Sanctuary Foundation (CMSF), ReGen Monterey and Flipping Iron, Inc. is joining a growing effort to recycle more plastic from local farms and ranches. CMSF, an organization aiming to protect California’s coastal ecosystems and communities, conducted an assessment in 2020 that looked at...
MONTEREY, CA
sanbenito.com

Nurses raise concerns about Hazel Hawkins

Registered nurses at Hollister’s Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital are “deeply concerned” about the medical facility’s recent declaration of a fiscal emergency and potential bankruptcy, says a statement from the California Nurses Association. The nurses fear what a Chapter 9 bankruptcy at HHMH would mean for their...
HOLLISTER, CA

