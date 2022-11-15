Wind, downed trees cause power outages in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Strong winds left hundreds of homes across Oregon and Southwest Washington without power Tuesday morning.

Portland General Electric crews remain busy as they work to restore power to more than 600 homes. Earlier in the morning, PGE was reporting more than 1,400 customers were impacted by outages that spanned the Portland metro area to Mt. Hood Village. The utility company blamed multiple outages on downed trees.

As of 11 a.m., Pacific Power reports more than two dozen of their customers are without electricity.

Meanwhile, crews were busy restoring power to nearly 90 Washougal residents after Clark Public Utilities said a tree fell on a powerline. Power has since been restored to those customers.

