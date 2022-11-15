Read full article on original website
mckinneychristian.org
Varsity Football’s Season Comes To a Close
On Friday, November 11, the McKinney Christian Academy Varsity Football season came to an end. On Thursday, November 10, the team piled up and traveled to Lubbock, Texas to play Lubbock Trinity Christian Academy in their first playoff game. The game started at 6:00 p.m. and the Mustangs fought to get on the scoreboard. The Mustangs ended up losing 42-0. Junior Austin George said, “Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, that game was a great step in the right direction for next year. We had injury problems early in the season and we will be healthy and ready for a great season next year.” Throughout the season, the varsity football team held a record of 2-9. Senior Emilio Sanchez said, “It was a rough game, but a great time on the road with my teammates. It was fun traveling with those guys, especially when we went to Cracker Barrel, and that’s the kind of memories I’ll remember most.”
coppellstudentmedia.com
Cowgirls make statement by defeating state-ranked Cedar Hill
The Coppell girls basketball team is down by two in the second quarter when Coppell senior guard Macie Mercer dribbles around the perimeter of the three-point line searching for an open shot or pass. Unable to find one, she drives to the basket and takes her shot. The shot goes...
Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Wineries To Visit Near Dallas
Is there anything better than sipping a great glass of wine? In my opinion, the only thing that is better than sipping a glass of wine is enjoying that glass of wine with a loved one or a group of friends. When I am ready to do just that, I head out to some of my favorite wineries near Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip
Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
dallasexpress.com
Iconic Dallas Barber Honored by the State of Texas
A Dallas barber who inspired hundreds of Texas may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Johnny Graham, the founder of Graham’s Barber Shops and Graham’s Barber College, was honored with a Texas historical marker outside Fair Park on Monday. Graham, who died in 1990, was a...
bdmag.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas
The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
Immersive entertainment venue heading to The Colony
THE COLONY, Texas — Los Angeles' immersive technology company Cosm has announced plans to build its second entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, according to a news release. Upon completion, the venue, which will span between 65,000 and 75,000 square feet, will provide guests with immersive technology across...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
dmagazine.com
Make Fish Sandwiches Trendy by Trying These Eight Dallas Classics
Fish sandwiches don’t get enough respect. From fast-food chains to premium seafood spots, fish sandwiches are often an afterthought, a thing for Catholics to eat on Fridays in springtime. In the whole genre, only the po’ boy has become a classic. This is a sad state of affairs....
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
WATCH: Check out North Texas eatery Fish City Grill’s delicious crab legs
Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it's coming from Fish City Grill.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Wings Over Dallas' Speaks Out Following Fatal Airshow Crash
As the investigation into the fatal plane crash continues, we’re learning more about the organizations involved with the show. Commemorative Air Force ‘Wings Over Dallas’ put on the Veterans Day airshow. We’ve discovered this isn’t the first time one of their events made headlines. For...
