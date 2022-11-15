Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Body found in woods near Prescott Road, deputies investigate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to call about a body found off of Prescott Rd. on Thursday morning. A man’s body was found in a wooded area near Prescott Rd. and Dickens Dr. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was...
wbrz.com
Person found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening. The body was discovered late Friday afternoon at an apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. Sources said the investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.
wbrz.com
BRFD investigating vacant house fire ruled to be arson Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a reported arson at a vacant home that left the building a total loss. The fire claimed a home at 1596 North 44th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw that the flames were coming from a side window of the empty house. The fire was under control an hour after the original call time.
wbrz.com
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood identified as 45-year-old man
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body, later identified as 45-year-old Derrick Johnson, was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man arrested; police say he shot at driver after car crash, fled from officers
Baton Rouge police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly shot another driver in a road rage incident and then fled from officers on foot. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was booked into jail on a count of attempted first degree murder after authorities say he shot a 31-year-old man following a car crash in the 4200 block of North Boulevard.
wbrz.com
State Police: Man arrested after deadly crash in Zachary, allegedly rear-ended car at stop light
ZACHARY - A man was arrested Thursday after a deadly crash on US 61 in Zachary last week that left one person dead. State Police said the three-vehicle crash happened on Nov. 12 shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Blues Highway) and LA 64 (Mount Pleasant Road) in Zachary. It claimed the life of 23-year-old John Anthony Dante' Daniels.
Head-on collision claims lives of both drivers, officials say
KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - Two men are dead after their cars collided in Livingston Parish early Friday morning, Nov. 18. According to the Killian Police Department, a 2001 GMC Sierra and a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV crashed around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge. Chief Tim...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after minor crash led to road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at another man who was called to help with a crash scene Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m. Baton Rouge police said they were investigating a...
wbrz.com
Arson at vacant house began to spread to adjacent home before fire crews arrived
BATON ROUGE - An arson at a vacant house along North Acadian Thruway on Tuesday threatened a neighboring home before firefighters were able to put out the flames. Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the home at 1329 North Acadian Thruway shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the vacant home was "fully engulfed," and the flames had begun to spread to the neighboring house.
cenlanow.com
Clinton man ejected from ATV into pole, authorities say
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an offroad vehicle on LA 960 on Tuesday afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation shows 45-year-old Gregory Kent, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Honda Foreman ATV northbound on LA 960. Kent allegedly exited the roadway and hit a drainage tunnel. The crash caused Kent to be ejected from the ATV into a utility pole.
wbrz.com
Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people in apartment fire
BATON ROUGE- Two officers were honored after they saved more than a dozen lives in an apartment fire in Scotlandville the morning of Sept. 1, 2020. "We had gotten a call that there was a disturbance, and we needed to go back to the apartment complex to contact the other party involved. That is when we rolled up on the fire that was in a separate apartment," Lt. Larry Walters said.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
wbrz.com
Clinton man killed in ATV crash Tuesday afternoon
CLINTON - A man was killed in a wreck when the ATV he was riding went off the road and hit a culvert. According to State Police, 45-year-old Gregory Kent of Clinton was driving an ATV along LA-960 north of LA-63 around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers said the ATV went...
Man dies after being shot in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A McComb man died after he was shot on Thursday, November 10. The shooting happened at the corner of Avenue F and North Cherry Street around 5:20 p.m. According to Pike County Coroner Wally Jones, the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived. He was transported to the […]
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire, authorities say
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead and another injured on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 2 a.m. on Hall Drive. Investigators said the condition of the injured victim is unknown. The identity...
wbrz.com
Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge
PORT ALLEN - A man fleeing law enforcement was hurt after he jumped over the railing of the Intracoastal Bridge following a brief pursuit Wednesday night. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase unfolded on LA 1 shortly before 7 p.m. when deputies saw Jose Ramirez driving over 80 mph down a nearby service road. Ramirez crashed the vehicle before jumping off the intercoastal canal bridge.
Man dies in ATV crash in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said an ATV crash in East Feliciana Parish claimed the life of a man on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Troopers said Gregory Kent, 45, of Clinton, died after crashing the ATV he was driving on LA 960 north of LA 63 in Clinton around 3 p.m.
wbrz.com
Grass fire shuts down I-10 West in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - A brush fire along I-10 shut down the westbound side of the interstate late Friday afternoon. The flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. just past the LA 44 exit. Traffic was being diverted to Burnside Avenue. Westbound traffic was backed up past the LA 22 exit when...
