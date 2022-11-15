ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

wbrz.com

Crews rescue one after car runs into ditch, is crushed under tree

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews rescued one person from a car crushed under a tree Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a car running off the road on Staring Lane. The car ran off the road and photos show the car crushed under a tree with a shattered windshield.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRFD investigating vacant house fire ruled to be arson Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking into a reported arson at a vacant home that left the building a total loss. The fire claimed a home at 1596 North 44th Street around 6 a.m. Thursday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw that the flames were coming from a side window of the empty house. The fire was under control an hour after the original call time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Arson at vacant house began to spread to adjacent home before fire crews arrived

BATON ROUGE - An arson at a vacant house along North Acadian Thruway on Tuesday threatened a neighboring home before firefighters were able to put out the flames. Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the home at 1329 North Acadian Thruway shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the vacant home was "fully engulfed," and the flames had begun to spread to the neighboring house.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Clinton man ejected from ATV into pole, authorities say

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police officers are investigating a fatal crash involving an offroad vehicle on LA 960 on Tuesday afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation shows 45-year-old Gregory Kent, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Honda Foreman ATV northbound on LA 960. Kent allegedly exited the roadway and hit a drainage tunnel. The crash caused Kent to be ejected from the ATV into a utility pole.
CLINTON, LA
wbrz.com

Two BRPD officers honored Thursday after saving more than a dozen people in apartment fire

BATON ROUGE- Two officers were honored after they saved more than a dozen lives in an apartment fire in Scotlandville the morning of Sept. 1, 2020. "We had gotten a call that there was a disturbance, and we needed to go back to the apartment complex to contact the other party involved. That is when we rolled up on the fire that was in a separate apartment," Lt. Larry Walters said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Clinton man killed in ATV crash Tuesday afternoon

CLINTON - A man was killed in a wreck when the ATV he was riding went off the road and hit a culvert. According to State Police, 45-year-old Gregory Kent of Clinton was driving an ATV along LA-960 north of LA-63 around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers said the ATV went...
CLINTON, LA
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A McComb man died after he was shot on Thursday, November 10. The shooting happened at the corner of Avenue F and North Cherry Street around 5:20 p.m. According to Pike County Coroner Wally Jones, the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived. He was transported to the […]
MCCOMB, MS
WAFB

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire, authorities say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead and another injured on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 2 a.m. on Hall Drive. Investigators said the condition of the injured victim is unknown. The identity...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge

PORT ALLEN - A man fleeing law enforcement was hurt after he jumped over the railing of the Intracoastal Bridge following a brief pursuit Wednesday night. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase unfolded on LA 1 shortly before 7 p.m. when deputies saw Jose Ramirez driving over 80 mph down a nearby service road. Ramirez crashed the vehicle before jumping off the intercoastal canal bridge.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Grass fire shuts down I-10 West in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - A brush fire along I-10 shut down the westbound side of the interstate late Friday afternoon. The flames were first reported around 3:30 p.m. just past the LA 44 exit. Traffic was being diverted to Burnside Avenue. Westbound traffic was backed up past the LA 22 exit when...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

