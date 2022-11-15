ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6

SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
SYRACUSE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) — A Fort Wayne woman has been convicted of killing her boyfriend, who was stabbed to death last year with the sharp metal point of a comb. An Allen County jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday night before convicting Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, of one count of murder, The Journal Gazette reported.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man sentenced in fatal 2020 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting stemming from an argument about drinking and driving has been sentenced. 29-year-old Timothy Hall was sentenced to spend 74 years behind bars in court on Friday. He was also given 888 days of jail credit for time served.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Goshen man killed in two car crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Milford Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Tubing From Menards

WARSAW — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of copper tubing from the Warsaw Menards. Steven T. Holmes, 33, 86 E. South St., Milford, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
MILFORD, IN
WANE-TV

Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Former Fort Wayne teacher admits to battery, sentence suspended

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday...
FORT WAYNE, IN

