Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
inkfreenews.com
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) — A Fort Wayne woman has been convicted of killing her boyfriend, who was stabbed to death last year with the sharp metal point of a comb. An Allen County jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday night before convicting Sierra M. Hernandez, 27, of one count of murder, The Journal Gazette reported.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man sentenced in fatal 2020 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of murder in a 2020 shooting stemming from an argument about drinking and driving has been sentenced. 29-year-old Timothy Hall was sentenced to spend 74 years behind bars in court on Friday. He was also given 888 days of jail credit for time served.
WNDU
Goshen man killed in two car crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
VIDEO: Brooklyn traffic officer assaulted over parking ticket dispute
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man linked to assaulting a traffic enforcement agent last Monday afternoon in Brooklyn.
Long Island police seek person responsible for putting camera in high school bathroom
A hidden camera was allegedly found inside a bathroom at Bay Shore High School. The school district and the local police are working to find the person responsible for this.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Tubing From Menards
WARSAW — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of copper tubing from the Warsaw Menards. Steven T. Holmes, 33, 86 E. South St., Milford, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
3-year-old found walking South Bend streets reunited 24 years later with officer who saved him
NOW: 3-year-old found walking South Bend streets reunited 24 years later with officer who saved him. Twenty-four years after a South Bend Police officer rescued a three-year-old boy found walking in and out of traffic on the northwest side, the two reunited so that the boy, now 27, could thank the officer for what she did.
Charges announced in shooting deaths of bear cubs in Ringwood
Matthew Ligus, 22, faces a number of charges, including hunting without a firearm license and the possession/use of illegal ammunition.
Unauthorized recording device found inside a Bay Shore HS bathroom
Parents received a call from the school district Thursday afternoon about the incident.
Ex-Middletown fire department lieutenant sentenced for being ringleader of drug ring
Paul Smith, of Deepark, had pleaded guilty in 2019 to being the ringleader of an elaborate drug ring that sold cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
Police: Woman sent to hospital after walking into side of Brooklyn bus
A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she walked into a bus late last night in Sunset Park, police say.
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
NYPD: Amazon delivery worker wanted for stealing packages in Brooklyn
Police say a suspect is on the loose after stealing Amazon packages in Brooklyn.
WANE-TV
Former Fort Wayne teacher admits to battery, sentence suspended
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday...
