kslnewsradio.com
A speeding driver in Parleys Canyon was laughing, until he was arrested
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what looked like a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday near Parleys Canyon. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.
22-year-old man arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs
A vehicle with no insurance led police to recover illegal drugs this Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
Man who allegedly killed two boys in DUI crash claims drug tests taken illegally
Kent Barlow, the man charged of killing two Eagle Mountain boys in a fatal DUI crash in May, is now claiming the blood and urine samples taken during a drug test after the incident were taken illegally.
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
kmyu.tv
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
Tooele man arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his roommate
A man has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the death of another man.
ksl.com
Police: Driver draws gun in 'self-defense' after multivehicle crash causes fight
ROY — Police say a driver pulled a gun out on a busy street in Roy on Wednesday after a chain-reaction crash led to a fight between drivers. Just before 2 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving four cars at 5400 South and 1900 West, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said.
kslnewsradio.com
Herriman police investigate stabbing at K9 Memorial Dog Park
HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman Police are investigating the stabbing of one person Thursday evening. Police say the incident occurred at the K9 Memorial Dog Park, located at 5105 W. Herriman Main Street at 5:40 p.m. According to a news release from Herriman Police, the incident was the result of...
ksl.com
Taylorsville day care employee arrested, accused of abusing young boy
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville day care employee has been arrested and accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy in her care. Juana Petatan Loyola, 67, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 2, a mother dropped off her 2-year-old...
kjzz.com
51-year-old man arrested for following teen girls into Utah high school to 'hurt kids'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 51-year-old Matthew Alex Kirkham is accused of following two female students into Highland High School and said he was there to "hurt kids." That’s according to court records alleging this happened on Thursday. Police believe Kirkham has a possible mental health issue and...
Community mourns loss of deputy killed in Lehi car crash
A Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy was identified as the man killed in a car crash involving a cement truck over the weekend.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
Gephardt Daily
Utah man sentenced in DUI death of ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn’s father, sister
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17 (Gephardt Daily) — A man found guilty of three counts of automobile homicide — DUI, and one count of driving under the influence, has been sentenced on the four third-degree felonies. Myron Millsap Barlow, 40, faces zero to five years in prison for each...
Herriman woman devastated after home is damaged by SWAT standoff
A Herriman woman is left dealing with the damages of an hours-long SWAT incident that she had no part of.
kjzz.com
4 high school students arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Four high school students were arrested after police say they led them on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Weber County. Chief Ryan Hadley with Pleasant View Police said it happened around noon Thursday, when four boys were allegedly chasing a girl on foot in the high school parking lot.
KSLTV
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism
SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
Centerville teen dies after being hit by car on crosswalk
A 16-year-old teen has died from her injuries after getting hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk last week in Centerville.
Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as sheriff's deputy
The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.
