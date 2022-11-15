SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what looked like a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday near Parleys Canyon. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO