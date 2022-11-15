ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

A speeding driver in Parleys Canyon was laughing, until he was arrested

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what looked like a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday near Parleys Canyon. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Herriman police investigate stabbing at K9 Memorial Dog Park

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman Police are investigating the stabbing of one person Thursday evening. Police say the incident occurred at the K9 Memorial Dog Park, located at 5105 W. Herriman Main Street at 5:40 p.m. According to a news release from Herriman Police, the incident was the result of...
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy