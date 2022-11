Thomas J. Hollister, Harvard’s vice president for finance and chief financial officer since 2015, announced today that he would step down at the end of the academic year, next June 30. His decision, following the recent news that the deans of divinity and of public health would also conclude their service, signals the changing of the guard that often accompanies the renewal of the University’s senior leadership at a time of presidential transition: Lawrence S. Bacow is departing Mass Hall next June, too.

