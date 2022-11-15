ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Belton ISD unveils names of two new elementary schools

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in September 2020. Belton ISD's Board of Trustees approved the names of two new elementary schools on Monday. According to the district, the schools will be named James L. Burrell Elementary and Hubbard Branch Elementary. Both schools came about from the 2022 bond proposal voters approved back in May.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Central Texas students working to help the disadvantaged this holiday season

KILLEEN, Texas — Things are tight for many this holiday season, for the elderly on a tight income though - things can be even harder. In addition to living in a time where inflation is at its highest it's been in 40 years; about 50 percent of seniors rely on Social Security for a majority of their income, Consumer Affairs found.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating hit-and-run on I-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run collision on I-14, near exit 278 and the Central Texas Community College, in between Killeen and Copperas Cove. KWTX has learned a driver struck a pedestrian with their vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
KILLEEN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott

KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Canine Flu cases in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stony Point High School on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Police Department Hosts Recruiting Event

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department is hosting a Recruiting Open House Event for all open positions in the department. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, members of the department will be available to offer a “hands-on” recruiting experience. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about Killeen PD’s hiring process, academy, salary, and benefits.
KILLEEN, TX
baylor.edu

Who were the Native Americans in Waco?

If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed a Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. The school district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately...
WACO, TX

